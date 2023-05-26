What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF folks. We made it through another week! And so we gather round, as we do on a Friday around here, and ask our favourite question: What are you playing this weekend?

I am still under embargo on the three major titles I’ve been playing over the last week or so, and I look forward to talking about those next week. I’m probably going to squeeze in a little Zelda though. I’ve also become obsessed with Faking It after Ruby told me about it on the podcast this week. I’ve also been in Sydney this week, fleeing north from Melbourne so I could spend a little time with Ruby IRL before she jets off to pastures new.

I asked Ruby what she was playing this weekend. She said, and I quote: “I’m going to be playing Going Under, a dungeon crawler where you play as an unpaid intern fighting your way through the cursed ruins of failed tech startups. I love a good satire game, and this one is one of the best! I’m very excited for Aggro Crab’s upcoming Another Crab’s Treasure, and so I want to get myself well prepared. I might also try and squeeze in a session of their other game, Subway Midnight, too.”

Over to you, though! What are you playing this weekend? Are you still chewing through Zelda like me? Let me know in the comments.

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thanks for hanging out with us; we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday — for Ruby’s FINAL WEEK at Kotaku Australia. What will she do? What will she say? Let’s find out together.

Cheers.