‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: May 26, 2023 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Alec Gamble and Hannah Payne, Kotaku Australia

TGIF folks. We made it through another week! And so we gather round, as we do on a Friday around here, and ask our favourite question: What are you playing this weekend?

I am still under embargo on the three major titles I’ve been playing over the last week or so, and I look forward to talking about those next week. I’m probably going to squeeze in a little Zelda though. I’ve also become obsessed with Faking It after Ruby told me about it on the podcast this week. I’ve also been in Sydney this week, fleeing north from Melbourne so I could spend a little time with Ruby IRL before she jets off to pastures new.

I asked Ruby what she was playing this weekend. She said, and I quote: “I’m going to be playing Going Under, a dungeon crawler where you play as an unpaid intern fighting your way through the cursed ruins of failed tech startups. I love a good satire game, and this one is one of the best! I’m very excited for Aggro Crab’s upcoming Another Crab’s Treasure, and so I want to get myself well prepared. I might also try and squeeze in a session of their other game, Subway Midnight, too.”

Over to you, though! What are you playing this weekend? Are you still chewing through Zelda like me? Let me know in the comments.

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thanks for hanging out with us; we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday — for Ruby’s FINAL WEEK at Kotaku Australia. What will she do? What will she say? Let’s find out together.

Cheers.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.