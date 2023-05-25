‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Did You Think Of The PlayStation Showcase?

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 49 mins ago: May 25, 2023 at 3:46 pm -
Filed to:PlayStation
What Did You Think Of The PlayStation Showcase?
Image: SIE

At 6:00 a.m. this morning, PlayStation took the opportunity to show off a bunch of trailers in their very own showcase.

The PlayStation Showcase ran for a little over an hour and presented an array of different games that you can’t play yet (except for one). You sure can look at them, though!

To quickly refresh your memory, here’s basically what we saw during the PlayStation Showcase (you can check out the trailers here too):

  • Fairgame$, a heist game where you’re not the only person doing the heist, but there are other people doing a separate heist and you’ve gotta deal with that. It’s the first game from Haven Studios since they were acquired by PlayStation.
  • Helldivers II, which I think everybody thought was Starship Troopers for a second. I’m doing my part!
  • Immortals of Aveum, that magic man game where you’re a guy that shoots magic out of your arm like a gun.
  • A sequel to Ghostrunner where you now have a motorbike.
  • Phantom Blade 0, a Sekiro/Ghost of Tsushima/Soulsborne situation that looks liquid smooth. You will not guess how many days this guy has to live!
  • Sword of the Sea, a game that I thought was a new Journey game but is actually just being made by the studio started by the art director of Journey.
  • A sequel to The Talos Principle which actually looks pretty cool.
  • Neva, a new game from the makers of Gris where a big dog dies.
  • A third Cat Quest game?! What da?!
  • Foamstars a.k.a Splatoon for the PlayStation.
  • Our second look at The Plucky Squire, which could potentially be my next favourite game.
  • Destructive heist simulator Teardown is coming to consoles.
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is getting a remake and the Metal Gear Solid Collection is coming back to the platform. It’s so on.
  • Towers of Aghasba, a genuinely very interesting settlement builder that I didn’t even know was a settlement builder until reading about it afterwards and is more interesting now that I know that!
  • Another beautiful-looking trailer for Final Fantasy XVI. I still can’t believe this guy’s name is Clive.
  • Alan Wake II got a proper gameplay trailer, looks very spooky.
  • New gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which I thought was the second Assassin’s Creed remade and David thought was the first Assassin’s Creed remade. Turns out it’s the thirteen mainline game in the series!
  • Revenant Hill, the spiritual prequel to Night in the Woods made by the new studio started by two of the original creators.
  • Two new characters added to the roster for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Okay!
  • Street Fighter 6 trailer shows off what YOUR story will look like. It’s as if YOU were really hanging out with Zangief! For real!
  • Tower of Fantasy, which I thought was both Genshin Impact AND Honkai Star Rail. It’s neither! Looks cool though!
  • Ultros, a colourful side scroller that looks kinda squishy and slimey (in a good way).
  • DRAGON’S DOGMA 2 BABY!!!!!!
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted is getting a sequel, and it’s also in VR2. Something something the bite of ’87.
  • Resident Evil 4 is getting VR mode, and I’m not going near it. I am fine with not shitting myself, thanks.
  • Arizona Sunshine 2 begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and there were zombies there?
  • Synapse begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and you could also do telekinesis?
  • Crossfire: Sierra Squad begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and you had some guys around too?
  • Beat Saber is on PlayStation VR2 right now! This is actually a slay, as Beat Saber rocks.
  • Marathon is back and it’s a PvP extraction shooter. Who saw that one making a comeback, huh?
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape gets a little tease.
  • Concord is also the first game from Firewalk Studios since they were acquired by PlayStation, and it’s a PvP FPS. Okay!
  • PlayStation revealed Project Q, which is essentially if you took the idea from Nintendo to be able to play games on your Wii U Gamepad, but also made it so a common Wi-Fi connection between the device and your PS5 was necessary. Also, PlayStation earbuds!
  • And finally, another look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, where Kraven the Hunter is the bad guy and Peter Parker is the Emo Slime Guy. And Lizard is there too. And so is Miles Morales — a big day for Spidey-Fans.

And now, for the good part. What did you think of today’s PlayStation showcase? If I’m completely honest, there was more stuff in it that wasn’t for me than there was the opposite. Not a bad thing, just a reality!

That being said, there were also lots that I’m excited about! I’m personally keen to give Helldivers II, Revenant Hill, Sword of the Sea, Street Fighter 6, and Towers of Aghasba a go, and you know I’m losing my freakin’ mind over The Plucky Squire and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

But how about you feel about it? Do you ever get nervous? Please, I insist that you fire off your hot takes and opinions on today’s PlayStation showcase in the comments.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • “there was more stuff in it that wasn’t for me than there was the opposite. Not a bad thing, just a reality!”
    This.
    So, SO many multiplayer/live service games in there was very much “…..Why are you still doing this?”.

    Im happy with the spiderman 2 and how it looks, OG style Ass Creed ill prob play at some point (when it comes to game pass).

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.