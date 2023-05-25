What Did You Think Of The PlayStation Showcase?

At 6:00 a.m. this morning, PlayStation took the opportunity to show off a bunch of trailers in their very own showcase.

The PlayStation Showcase ran for a little over an hour and presented an array of different games that you can’t play yet (except for one). You sure can look at them, though!

To quickly refresh your memory, here’s basically what we saw during the PlayStation Showcase (you can check out the trailers here too):

Fairgame$ , a heist game where you’re not the only person doing the heist, but there are other people doing a separate heist and you’ve gotta deal with that. It’s the first game from Haven Studios since they were acquired by PlayStation.

, a heist game where you’re not the only person doing the heist, but there are other people doing a separate heist and you’ve gotta deal with that. It’s the first game from Haven Studios since they were acquired by PlayStation. Helldivers II , which I think everybody thought was Starship Troopers for a second. I’m doing my part!

, which I think everybody thought was Starship Troopers for a second. I’m doing my part! Immortals of Aveum , that magic man game where you’re a guy that shoots magic out of your arm like a gun.

, that magic man game where you’re a guy that shoots magic out of your arm like a gun. A sequel to Ghostrunner where you now have a motorbike.

where you now have a motorbike. Phantom Blade 0 , a Sekiro/Ghost of Tsushima/Soulsborne situation that looks liquid smooth. You will not guess how many days this guy has to live!

, a Sekiro/Ghost of Tsushima/Soulsborne situation that looks liquid smooth. You will not guess how many days this guy has to live! Sword of the Sea , a game that I thought was a new Journey game but is actually just being made by the studio started by the art director of Journey.

, a game that I thought was a new Journey game but is actually just being made by the studio started by the art director of Journey. A sequel to The Talos Principle which actually looks pretty cool.

which actually looks pretty cool. Neva , a new game from the makers of Gris where a big dog dies.

, a new game from the makers of Gris where a big dog dies. A third Cat Quest game ?! What da?!

?! What da?! Foamstars a.k.a Splatoon for the PlayStation.

a.k.a Splatoon for the PlayStation. Our second look at The Plucky Squire , which could potentially be my next favourite game.

, which could potentially be my next favourite game. Destructive heist simulator Teardown is coming to consoles.

is coming to consoles. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is getting a remake and the Metal Gear Solid Collection is coming back to the platform. It’s so on.

is getting a remake and the is coming back to the platform. It’s so on. Towers of Aghasba , a genuinely very interesting settlement builder that I didn’t even know was a settlement builder until reading about it afterwards and is more interesting now that I know that!

, a genuinely very interesting settlement builder that I didn’t even know was a settlement builder until reading about it afterwards and is more interesting now that I know that! Another beautiful-looking trailer for Final Fantasy XVI . I still can’t believe this guy’s name is Clive.

. I still can’t believe this guy’s name is Clive. Alan Wake II got a proper gameplay trailer, looks very spooky.

got a proper gameplay trailer, looks very spooky. New gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which I thought was the second Assassin’s Creed remade and David thought was the first Assassin’s Creed remade. Turns out it’s the thirteen mainline game in the series!

which I thought was the second Assassin’s Creed remade and David thought was the first Assassin’s Creed remade. Turns out it’s the thirteen mainline game in the series! Revenant Hill , the spiritual prequel to Night in the Woods made by the new studio started by two of the original creators.

, the spiritual prequel to Night in the Woods made by the new studio started by two of the original creators. Two new characters added to the roster for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Okay!

Okay! Street Fighter 6 trailer shows off what YOUR story will look like. It’s as if YOU were really hanging out with Zangief! For real!

trailer shows off what YOUR story will look like. It’s as if YOU were really hanging out with Zangief! For real! Tower of Fantasy , which I thought was both Genshin Impact AND Honkai Star Rail. It’s neither! Looks cool though!

, which I thought was both Genshin Impact AND Honkai Star Rail. It’s neither! Looks cool though! Ultros , a colourful side scroller that looks kinda squishy and slimey (in a good way).

, a colourful side scroller that looks kinda squishy and slimey (in a good way). DRAGON’S DOGMA 2 BABY!!!!!!

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted is getting a sequel , and it’s also in VR2. Something something the bite of ’87.

, and it’s also in VR2. Something something the bite of ’87. Resident Evil 4 is getting VR mode , and I’m not going near it. I am fine with not shitting myself, thanks.

, and I’m not going near it. I am fine with not shitting myself, thanks. Arizona Sunshine 2 begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and there were zombies there?

begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and there were zombies there? Synapse begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and you could also do telekinesis?

begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and you could also do telekinesis? Crossfire: Sierra Squad begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and you had some guys around too?

begs the question: what if you had a gun in VR, and you had some guys around too? Beat Saber is on PlayStation VR2 right now! This is actually a slay, as Beat Saber rocks.

is on PlayStation VR2 right now! This is actually a slay, as Beat Saber rocks. Marathon is back and it’s a PvP extraction shooter. Who saw that one making a comeback, huh?

is back and it’s a PvP extraction shooter. Who saw that one making a comeback, huh? Destiny 2: The Final Shape gets a little tease.

gets a little tease. Concord is also the first game from Firewalk Studios since they were acquired by PlayStation, and it’s a PvP FPS. Okay!

is also the first game from Firewalk Studios since they were acquired by PlayStation, and it’s a PvP FPS. Okay! PlayStation revealed Project Q , which is essentially if you took the idea from Nintendo to be able to play games on your Wii U Gamepad, but also made it so a common Wi-Fi connection between the device and your PS5 was necessary. Also, PlayStation earbuds !

, which is essentially if you took the idea from Nintendo to be able to play games on your Wii U Gamepad, but also made it so a common Wi-Fi connection between the device and your PS5 was necessary. Also, ! And finally, another look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, where Kraven the Hunter is the bad guy and Peter Parker is the Emo Slime Guy. And Lizard is there too. And so is Miles Morales — a big day for Spidey-Fans.

And now, for the good part. What did you think of today’s PlayStation showcase? If I’m completely honest, there was more stuff in it that wasn’t for me than there was the opposite. Not a bad thing, just a reality!

That being said, there were also lots that I’m excited about! I’m personally keen to give Helldivers II, Revenant Hill, Sword of the Sea, Street Fighter 6, and Towers of Aghasba a go, and you know I’m losing my freakin’ mind over The Plucky Squire and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

But how about you feel about it? Do you ever get nervous? Please, I insist that you fire off your hot takes and opinions on today’s PlayStation showcase in the comments.