What Your Favourite Pokémon Game Says About You: Brutal Callout Edition

Everyone’s got a favourite Pokémon game. Whether it’s one of the mainline RPGs where you catch ‘em all and become champion, or one of the spin-offs that show new sides of the world and people’s relationship to the titular Pocket Monsters, the series has given people a lot of different ways to inhabit its huge world. But what kind of person says Pokémon Snap is their favourite, or will die on the hill that Ruby and Sapphire were peak Pokémon? We’re gonna go through all of them. This is what your favourite Pokémon game says about you.

Pokémon Red and Blue (or their remakes)

Image: The Pokémon Company

Any time someone brings up the new games, you’re the first one to start arguing that they don’t design Pokémon like they used to, referring of course to classics like “bird” and “worms.” You’ve made a whole routine out of asking what that new one even is, ice cream? But you know exactly what it’s called now, don’t you?

Pokémon Yellow

Image: The Pokémon Company

You started Pokémon with the anime.

Pokémon Gold and Silver (or their remakes)

Image: The Pokémon Company

Your grandparents bought you this for Christmas, and you haven’t stopped talking about it since.

Pokémon Pinball

Image: The Pokémon Company

You finished Tears of the Kingdom’s Mayachin Shrine in one go.

Hey You, Pikachu!

Image: The Pokémon Company

You’re on a Discord call with friends you’ve never met in person every night.

Pokémon Stadium

Image: The Pokémon Company

You never owned a Mario Party growing up.

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Image: The Pokémon Company

You play Magic: The Gathering now.

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire (or their remakes)

Image: The Pokémon Company

You don’t believe in climate change.

Pokémon Dash

Image: The Pokémon Company

You do not exist. This is no one’s favourite.

Pokémon Puzzle League

Image: The Pokémon Company

You were disappointed when the Tetris movie was about business and not blocks.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (or their remakes)

Image: The Pokémon Company

You have been simping for Cynthia since 2006.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon

Image: The Pokémon Company

Your favourite anime episode is the one they did to promote this game and you’ve been searching for that high ever since.

Pokémon Snap series

Image: The Pokémon Company

You either are a great Instagram boyfriend or desperately wish you were.

Pokémon Ranger

Image: The Pokémon Company

The scene in Everything Everywhere All At Once where Jamie Lee Curtis circles the receipt activated something in you.

Pokémon Black and White

Image: The Pokémon Company

You think this was the series’ narrative peak when Arceus and Scarlet and Violet are right there.

Pokémon Black 2 and White 2

Image: The Pokémon Company

You’re a competitive sicko.

Pokémon Conquest

Image: The Pokémon Company

You’re a history major but haven’t done anything with your degree.

Pokken Tournament

Image: The Pokémon Company

You couldn’t make it in competitive Smash Bros.

Pokémon Art Academy

Image: The Pokémon Company

You can’t draw in any other context.

Pokémon X and Y

Image: The Pokémon Company

You haven’t stopped thinking about Mega Evolution and you don’t care that it hurts the Pokémon.

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Image: The Pokémon Company

Your ideal vacation is at the beach but you don’t live anywhere near one.

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon

Image: The Pokémon Company

You have parental neglect trauma.

Pokémon Go

Image: The Pokémon Company

This is the only Pokémon game you’ve played.

Pokémon Quest

Image: The Pokémon Company

You ran out of things to play after Super Mario Odyssey.

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee

Image: The Pokémon Company

This is the only Pokémon game you’ve played that’s not on a phone.

Detective Pikachu

Image: The Pokémon Company

You are simply better than everyone else.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Image: The Pokémon Company

You’re from the United Kingdom.

Pokémon Smile

Image: The Pokémon Company

Your love language is words of affirmation.

Pokémon Masters EX

Image: The Pokémon Company

You thought the hashtag was “Pokemon Master Sex.”

Pokémon Unite

Image: The Pokémon Company

You are annoyed when a baby cries in your proximity because you get mad about children when they are just dealing with the horror of being alive.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Image: The Pokémon Company

You have religious trauma.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image: The Pokémon Company

You either have daddy/mummy issues, or are just generally attracted to daddies and/or mommies.