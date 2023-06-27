Aussie Fortnite Star Wins Big At The Singapore Olympic Esports Finals

The inaugural Singapore Olympic Esports Finals have wrapped up for 2023, and it was France that took home the lion’s share of the trophies across the weekend. Dominant displays in Tennis, Sailing and Motorsport events put French athletes on the top step of the podium again and again. There were surprises, however, and even a win for an athlete from here in Australia. Below, you’ll find the winners of every event from the weekend of the competition.

Shooting

Winner: Lucas Malissa (Australia)

Local Fortnite pro and current player for OCE team Built for Greatness, Lucas “anon” Malissa put on an accuracy clinic in the target shooting event, beating out American rival Alexander “Boltz” Feyzjou in a blazing final round. The special mode of Fortnite being played here was created specially for the Olympic Esports Finals, in accordance with real-world Olympic target shooting rules (though, if I’m honestly, I haven’t seen the bit about grinding on rails to a predetermined finish line before). You can watch Malissa absolutely blitz the competition in the embedded clip below.

Cycling

Team Fuego

Lou Bates (England)

Marlene Bjärehed (Sweden)

James Barnes (South Africa)

Martin Maertens (Germany)

Tennis

Anass Benghazi (France)

Chess

Alexey Sarana (Serbia)

Table Tennis

Antonin Landreau (France)

Baseball

Mori Shoma (Japan)

Dance

Amandine Morisset (France)

Taekwondo

Nigel Tan (Singapore)

Sailing

Tim Carpentier (France)

Archery

Jared Montgomery (United States)

Motorsport

Kylian Drumont (France)

Rocket League (Exhibition)

Women’s

Resolve

Sophie Stephenson (Scotland)

Millie Ward (England)

Bella Selwood (England)

Men’s

Karmine Corp

Amine Benayachi (Morocco)

Axel Touret (France)

Brice Bigeard (France)

Street Fighter 6 (Exhibition)

Thum Homchuen (Thailand)