Aussie Fortnite Star Wins Big At The Singapore Olympic Esports Finals

Published 38 mins ago: June 27, 2023 at 4:02 pm -
Image: Olympics

The inaugural Singapore Olympic Esports Finals have wrapped up for 2023, and it was France that took home the lion’s share of the trophies across the weekend. Dominant displays in Tennis, Sailing and Motorsport events put French athletes on the top step of the podium again and again. There were surprises, however, and even a win for an athlete from here in Australia. Below, you’ll find the winners of every event from the weekend of the competition.

Shooting

Winner: Lucas Malissa (Australia)

Local Fortnite pro and current player for OCE team Built for Greatness, Lucas “anon” Malissa put on an accuracy clinic in the target shooting event, beating out American rival Alexander “Boltz” Feyzjou in a blazing final round. The special mode of Fortnite being played here was created specially for the Olympic Esports Finals, in accordance with real-world Olympic target shooting rules (though, if I’m honestly, I haven’t seen the bit about grinding on rails to a predetermined finish line before). You can watch Malissa absolutely blitz the competition in the embedded clip below.

@kotakuau Aussie Fortnite pro Anon shows off his insane accuracy at the Olympic Esports Finals #olympicesportsweek2023 #fortnite #esports #gametok #gamingontiktok ♬ original sound – Kotaku AU

Cycling

Team Fuego

  • Lou Bates (England)
  • Marlene Bjärehed (Sweden)
  • James Barnes (South Africa)
  • Martin Maertens (Germany)
@kotakuau Olympic Esports Finals are underway and the Cycling Event was surprisingly hype #olympicesportsweek2023 #esports #gamingontiktok #gametok #olympics♬ original sound – Kotaku AU

Tennis

Anass Benghazi (France)

Chess

Alexey Sarana (Serbia)

@kotakuau Chigaev v Sarana in an intense chess event showdown at the Singapore Olympic Esports finals #olympicesportsweek2023 #chess #esports #gametok #gamingontiktok ♬ original sound – Kotaku AU

Table Tennis

Antonin Landreau (France)

Baseball

Mori Shoma (Japan)

Dance

Amandine Morisset (France)

Taekwondo

Nigel Tan (Singapore)

@kotakuau The virtual taekwondo event at the Singapore Olympic Esports finals was NOT what we expected. #olympicesportsweek2023 #taekwondo #esports #gametok #gamingontiktok ♬ original sound – Kotaku AU

Sailing

Tim Carpentier (France)

Archery

Jared Montgomery (United States)

Motorsport

Kylian Drumont (France)

@kotakuau There was nothing but DRAMA during the motorsport event at the Singapore Olympic Esports finals #olympicesportsweek2023 #granturismo #esports #gametok #gamingontiktok ♬ original sound – Kotaku AU

Rocket League (Exhibition)

Women’s

Resolve

  • Sophie Stephenson (Scotland)
  • Millie Ward (England)
  • Bella Selwood (England)

Men’s

Karmine Corp

  • Amine Benayachi (Morocco)
  • Axel Touret (France)
  • Brice Bigeard (France)
@kotakuauRocket League at the Singapore Olympic Esports Finals was a wild ride #olympicesportsweek2023 #rocketleague #esports #gametok #gamingontiktok♬ original sound – Kotaku AU

Street Fighter 6 (Exhibition)

Thum Homchuen (Thailand)

@kotakuau The Street Fighter 6 exhibition tournament at the Singapore Olympic Esports finals is proof that competitive SF is BACK #olympicesportsweek2023 #streetfighter6 #esports #gametok #gamingontiktok ♬ original sound – Kotaku AU

