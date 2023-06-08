‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Singapore Olympic Esports Finals: Every Event in Australian Times

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 58 mins ago: June 8, 2023 at 12:22 pm -
Filed to:esports
fortnitegran turismo 7olympic esportsolympic gamesolympicssingaporesingapore olympic esports finalsstreet fighter 6
Singapore Olympic Esports Finals: Every Event in Australian Times
Image: Epic Games, Capcom, PlayStation

The Singapore Olympics Esports Finals are rapidly approaching and organisers have dropped the event’s complete schedude! Here’s where you’ll be able to see every event, from the Opening Ceremony to the Fortnite finals, in Australian times.

Every event you see below will be streamed live Australia on Stan Sports. For more on the Esports Olympics in Singapore, which breaks down every single game being played, check out our explainer here.

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Opening Ceremony

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

8:00 PM AEST

NT, SA

7:30 PM ACST

WA

6:00 PM AWST

 

Friday, June 23, 2023

Cycling (Zwift)

16 of the world’s best riders have been invited to compete in a virtual cycling competition via Zwift!

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

12:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

12:00 PM ACST

WA

10:30 AM AWST

 

Archery (Tic Tac Bow)

Yes, Tic Tac Bow is a mobile game, but this is also an official World Archery event so the competition will be fierce.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:00 PM AEST

NT, SA

2:30 PM ACST

WA

1:00 PM AWST

 

Rocket League Show Match

A little Rocket League exhibition match to break up the competition, featuring major pro teams like G2 (and more to come).

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

5:15 PM AEST

NT, SA

4:45 PM ACST

WA

3:15 PM AWST

 

Sailing (Virtual Regatta)

An official World Sailing event, 11 handpicked players will battle it out on the digital seas in a test of raw speed and team work.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

7:15 PM AEST

NT, SA

6:45 PM AEST

WA

5:15 PM AWST

 

Dance (Just Dance)

Ubisoft invites some of its favourite pro Just Dance players from around the world to complete in an Olympic level dance-off.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

9:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

9:00 PM ACST

WA

7:30 PM AWST

 

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Baseball (WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros)

The 10 best WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros players will face off in an official WBSC Olympic event to determine the greatest among them.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

1:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

1:00 PM ACST

WA

11:30 AM AWST

 

Virtual Table Tennis with VR Eleven

Real world table tennis pros compete in VR!

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:50 PM AEST

NT, SA

3:20 PM ACST

WA

1:50 PM AWST

 

Chess (Chess.com)

Months of online qualifiers have whittled the OES2023 Chess finalists down to just 10 incredible players. Here, they’ll face off in their final games to determine a champion.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

5:00 PM AEST

NT, SA

4:30 PM ACST

WA

3:00 PM AWST

 

Tennis (Tennis Clash)

The International Tennis Federation invites the best Tennis Clash players in the world to compete for Olympic gold.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

7:20 PM AEST

NT, SA

6:50 PM ACST

WA

5:20 PM AWST

 

Shooting (Fortnite)

The ISSF has invited 12 incredible digital sharpshooters to compete in a special, purpose-built Fortnite Creative mode that observes the real-world rules of Olympic shooting.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

9:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

9:00 PM ACST

WA

7:30 PM AWST

 

Sunday, June 24, 2023

Duathlon (Zwift)

Zwift is back again, this time for a combination event featuring both the cycling and running disciplines.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

11:50 AM AEST

NT, SA

11:20 AM ACST

WA

9:50 AM AWST

 

Motorsport (Gran Turismo 7)

This promises to be one of the spicier events of the weekend. The Top 12 Gran Turismo 7 players to make the competition will compete on track to become the Digital Racing Champion.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

1:50 PM AEST

NT, SA

1:20 PM ACST

WA

11:50 AM AWST

 

Street Fighter 6 Show Match

Six of the world’s top-ranked Street Fighter players will throw down in exhibition matches held in the newly released Street Fighter 6.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

3:30 PM ACST

WA

1:30 PM AWST

 

Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)

The top 16 best digital martial artists in the world compete for Olympic gold in this event held by Refract Technologies and World Taekwondo.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

5:15 PM AEST

NT, SA

4:45 PM ACST

WA

3:15 PM AWST

 

eFIBA NBA 2K23 Exhibition Match

The best teams from the regional eFIBA competition, including Brazil, Turkey, and the Phillipines go head to head in NBA 2K23 exhibition matches.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

7:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

7:00 PM ACST

WA

5:30 PM AWST

 

Closing Ceremony

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

9:45 PM AEST

NT, SA

9:15 PM ACST

WA

7:45 PM AWST

 

Once again, every event at the Singapore Olympic Esports finals will be streamed live on Stan Sports. A big stepping stone moment for esports at the Olympics, and we hope to see many more games represented at future events.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • This event is so corrupt, most of the games are owned by a Singapore games company… who are the board of the esports organisation, that conned the IOC that their games are legitimate esports, to host the event in their own backyard to promote their kick-starter.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.