Singapore Olympic Esports Finals: Every Event in Australian Times

The Singapore Olympics Esports Finals are rapidly approaching and organisers have dropped the event’s complete schedude! Here’s where you’ll be able to see every event, from the Opening Ceremony to the Fortnite finals, in Australian times.
Every event you see below will be streamed live Australia on Stan Sports. For more on the Esports Olympics in Singapore, which breaks down every single game being played, check out our explainer here.
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Opening Ceremony
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
8:00 PM AEST
NT, SA
7:30 PM ACST
WA
6:00 PM AWST
Friday, June 23, 2023
Cycling (Zwift)
16 of the world’s best riders have been invited to compete in a virtual cycling competition via Zwift!
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
12:30 PM AEST
NT, SA
12:00 PM ACST
WA
10:30 AM AWST
Archery (Tic Tac Bow)
Yes, Tic Tac Bow is a mobile game, but this is also an official World Archery event so the competition will be fierce.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
3:00 PM AEST
NT, SA
2:30 PM ACST
WA
1:00 PM AWST
Rocket League Show Match
A little Rocket League exhibition match to break up the competition, featuring major pro teams like G2 (and more to come).
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
5:15 PM AEST
NT, SA
4:45 PM ACST
WA
3:15 PM AWST
Sailing (Virtual Regatta)
An official World Sailing event, 11 handpicked players will battle it out on the digital seas in a test of raw speed and team work.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
7:15 PM AEST
NT, SA
6:45 PM AEST
WA
5:15 PM AWST
Dance (Just Dance)
Ubisoft invites some of its favourite pro Just Dance players from around the world to complete in an Olympic level dance-off.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
9:30 PM AEST
NT, SA
9:00 PM ACST
WA
7:30 PM AWST
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Baseball (WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros)
The 10 best WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros players will face off in an official WBSC Olympic event to determine the greatest among them.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
1:30 PM AEST
NT, SA
1:00 PM ACST
WA
11:30 AM AWST
Virtual Table Tennis with VR Eleven
Real world table tennis pros compete in VR!
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
3:50 PM AEST
NT, SA
3:20 PM ACST
WA
1:50 PM AWST
Chess (Chess.com)
Months of online qualifiers have whittled the OES2023 Chess finalists down to just 10 incredible players. Here, they’ll face off in their final games to determine a champion.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
5:00 PM AEST
NT, SA
4:30 PM ACST
WA
3:00 PM AWST
Tennis (Tennis Clash)
The International Tennis Federation invites the best Tennis Clash players in the world to compete for Olympic gold.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
7:20 PM AEST
NT, SA
6:50 PM ACST
WA
5:20 PM AWST
Shooting (Fortnite)
The ISSF has invited 12 incredible digital sharpshooters to compete in a special, purpose-built Fortnite Creative mode that observes the real-world rules of Olympic shooting.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
9:30 PM AEST
NT, SA
9:00 PM ACST
WA
7:30 PM AWST
Sunday, June 24, 2023
Duathlon (Zwift)
Zwift is back again, this time for a combination event featuring both the cycling and running disciplines.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
11:50 AM AEST
NT, SA
11:20 AM ACST
WA
9:50 AM AWST
Motorsport (Gran Turismo 7)
This promises to be one of the spicier events of the weekend. The Top 12 Gran Turismo 7 players to make the competition will compete on track to become the Digital Racing Champion.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
1:50 PM AEST
NT, SA
1:20 PM ACST
WA
11:50 AM AWST
Street Fighter 6 Show Match
Six of the world’s top-ranked Street Fighter players will throw down in exhibition matches held in the newly released Street Fighter 6.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
3:30 PM AEST
NT, SA
3:30 PM ACST
WA
1:30 PM AWST
Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)
The top 16 best digital martial artists in the world compete for Olympic gold in this event held by Refract Technologies and World Taekwondo.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
5:15 PM AEST
NT, SA
4:45 PM ACST
WA
3:15 PM AWST
eFIBA NBA 2K23 Exhibition Match
The best teams from the regional eFIBA competition, including Brazil, Turkey, and the Phillipines go head to head in NBA 2K23 exhibition matches.
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
7:30 PM AEST
NT, SA
7:00 PM ACST
WA
5:30 PM AWST
Closing Ceremony
ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC
9:45 PM AEST
NT, SA
9:15 PM ACST
WA
7:45 PM AWST
Once again, every event at the Singapore Olympic Esports finals will be streamed live on Stan Sports. A big stepping stone moment for esports at the Olympics, and we hope to see many more games represented at future events.