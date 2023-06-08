Singapore Olympic Esports Finals: Every Event in Australian Times

The Singapore Olympics Esports Finals are rapidly approaching and organisers have dropped the event’s complete schedude! Here’s where you’ll be able to see every event, from the Opening Ceremony to the Fortnite finals, in Australian times.

Every event you see below will be streamed live Australia on Stan Sports. For more on the Esports Olympics in Singapore, which breaks down every single game being played, check out our explainer here.

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Opening Ceremony

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

8:00 PM AEST

NT, SA

7:30 PM ACST

WA

6:00 PM AWST

Friday, June 23, 2023

Cycling (Zwift)

16 of the world’s best riders have been invited to compete in a virtual cycling competition via Zwift!

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

12:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

12:00 PM ACST

WA

10:30 AM AWST

Archery (Tic Tac Bow)

Yes, Tic Tac Bow is a mobile game, but this is also an official World Archery event so the competition will be fierce.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:00 PM AEST

NT, SA

2:30 PM ACST

WA

1:00 PM AWST

Rocket League Show Match

A little Rocket League exhibition match to break up the competition, featuring major pro teams like G2 (and more to come).

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

5:15 PM AEST

NT, SA

4:45 PM ACST

WA

3:15 PM AWST

Sailing (Virtual Regatta)

An official World Sailing event, 11 handpicked players will battle it out on the digital seas in a test of raw speed and team work.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

7:15 PM AEST

NT, SA

6:45 PM AEST

WA

5:15 PM AWST

Dance (Just Dance)

Ubisoft invites some of its favourite pro Just Dance players from around the world to complete in an Olympic level dance-off.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

9:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

9:00 PM ACST

WA

7:30 PM AWST

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Baseball (WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros)

The 10 best WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros players will face off in an official WBSC Olympic event to determine the greatest among them.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

1:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

1:00 PM ACST

WA

11:30 AM AWST

Virtual Table Tennis with VR Eleven

Real world table tennis pros compete in VR!

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:50 PM AEST

NT, SA

3:20 PM ACST

WA

1:50 PM AWST

Chess (Chess.com)

Months of online qualifiers have whittled the OES2023 Chess finalists down to just 10 incredible players. Here, they’ll face off in their final games to determine a champion.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

5:00 PM AEST

NT, SA

4:30 PM ACST

WA

3:00 PM AWST

Tennis (Tennis Clash)

The International Tennis Federation invites the best Tennis Clash players in the world to compete for Olympic gold.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

7:20 PM AEST

NT, SA

6:50 PM ACST

WA

5:20 PM AWST

Shooting (Fortnite)

The ISSF has invited 12 incredible digital sharpshooters to compete in a special, purpose-built Fortnite Creative mode that observes the real-world rules of Olympic shooting.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

9:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

9:00 PM ACST

WA

7:30 PM AWST

Sunday, June 24, 2023

Duathlon (Zwift)

Zwift is back again, this time for a combination event featuring both the cycling and running disciplines.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

11:50 AM AEST

NT, SA

11:20 AM ACST

WA

9:50 AM AWST

Motorsport (Gran Turismo 7)

This promises to be one of the spicier events of the weekend. The Top 12 Gran Turismo 7 players to make the competition will compete on track to become the Digital Racing Champion.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

1:50 PM AEST

NT, SA

1:20 PM ACST

WA

11:50 AM AWST

Street Fighter 6 Show Match

Six of the world’s top-ranked Street Fighter players will throw down in exhibition matches held in the newly released Street Fighter 6.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

3:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

3:30 PM ACST

WA

1:30 PM AWST

Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo)

The top 16 best digital martial artists in the world compete for Olympic gold in this event held by Refract Technologies and World Taekwondo.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

5:15 PM AEST

NT, SA

4:45 PM ACST

WA

3:15 PM AWST

eFIBA NBA 2K23 Exhibition Match

The best teams from the regional eFIBA competition, including Brazil, Turkey, and the Phillipines go head to head in NBA 2K23 exhibition matches.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

7:30 PM AEST

NT, SA

7:00 PM ACST

WA

5:30 PM AWST

Closing Ceremony

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

9:45 PM AEST

NT, SA

9:15 PM ACST

WA

7:45 PM AWST

Once again, every event at the Singapore Olympic Esports finals will be streamed live on Stan Sports. A big stepping stone moment for esports at the Olympics, and we hope to see many more games represented at future events.