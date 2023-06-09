‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Baby Steps Is A Game About A ‘Failson’ Who Cannot Walk

Luke Plunkett

Published 40 mins ago: June 9, 2023 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:hospitality2crecreation
onesieps5qwopskillssteptrailertravelingvideo
Baby Steps Is A Game About A ‘Failson’ Who Cannot Walk
Gif: Baby Steps

I am so dead inside to video game trailers that I woke up this morning — a day dedicated almost entirely to video game trailers — dreading the things I would have to see and write about. Imagine my surprise, then, when about 109 videos into the day I found one that I was laughing out loud at.

This is Baby Steps, an upcoming game from the same guys who made Ape Out and Getting Over It. It is…essentially QWOP, a game about putting one foot in front of the other, only now it’s in 3D and you’re on an enormous adventure in a fantasy world?

I love this. This looks like like the funniest and most frustrating game on the planet. At the same time. Here’s the official description:

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other.

Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life.

Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.

KEY FEATURES

– Fully-simulated physics based walking.

– A world that seems to come alive with a dynamic soundtrack built up out of 420 beats and vibes.

– A lengthy trek up a mountain-sized mountain that you can explore at your own pace, or slower.

– Fully dynamic onesie soilage system.

– Non-collectible hats.

Baby Steps is coming out sometime in 2024, to both the PS5 and PC.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.