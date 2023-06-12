Bethesda Releases Full List Of Starfield PC Specs

Bethesda has released the minimum and recommended PC specs for Starfield on the game’s Steam page, meaning we now know exactly what kind of rig you’ll need to run the studio’s next big RPG.

There aren’t many surprises among the Recommended Spec, to be honest. For processors, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or an Intel i5-10600K will be tough enough to get you by. For graphics cards, an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 will more than pass muster. You’ll need 16GB of RAM, which isn’t a terribly high bar to jump over. Finally, you’ll need about 125GB of storage space, which is certainly up there, but that’s these are the kinds of sizes AAA games are trending towards in 2023.

What does interest me about the Starfield PC specs is that it specifically demands SSD storage. On both the Minimum and Recommended spec lists, the Additional Notes section contains one line: SSD Required. It appears that Starfield requires transfer speeds a little faster than your old 2TB HDD warhorse can muster. I’m sure this won’t be a problem for most, but something to think about if, for whatever reason, you were still using an HDD as your main game drive.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the Starfield PC specs in full:

Starfield PC Specs and System Requirements