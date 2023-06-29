Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Detective Pikachu Returns In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who would’ve thought Pokémon and a detective story could be such an addictive combination? Your favourite Pokémon crime-stoppers (aside from Officer Jenny, of course), are back for a new mystery in Detective Pikachu Returns.

For those who aren’t familiar with the first instalment, Detective Pikachu is a Pokémon spin-off starring a walking, talking Pikachu that loves coffee and fancies himself a zappy Sherlock Holmes. When Pikachu meets a boy named Tim Goodman, who can understand everything he says, the two form a dynamic team and join a detective agency.

While we won’t give away much of the original plot (because, spoilers and all), if you’ve watched the 2019 movie of the same name, you’ll know that it centres on a strange phenomena, in which a drug called “R” causes Pokémon to run berserk.

At the moment, we don’t know much about the sequel other than that you’ll return to Ryme City and solve more mysteries. But, hey, that sounds like a bunch of fun and since there’s still no news on the next Pokémon game outside of the Scarlet and Violet DLCs, so why the hell not?

Now let’s investigate where we can preorder a copy of Detective Pikachu Returns for cheap.

Where to preorder Detective Pikachu Returns for cheap in Australia?

We’ve done our own sleuthing and have discovered that both Gorilla Gaming and Mighty Ape are peddling the cheapest price for Detective Pikachu Returns with $59. From there, the next lowest price sits at The Gamesmen with $59.95, while Amazon Australia and JB Hi-Fi are both offering $64.

However, both Gorilla Gaming and Mighty Ape charge $5.99 for delivery, whereas Amazon offers free standard delivery. So if you do the math, you’ll actually find that Amazon gives you the best bang for your buck.

Gorilla Gaming: $59

$59 Mightyape: $59

$59 The Gamesmen: $59.95

$59.95 Amazon Australia: $64 + free shipping

$64 + free shipping JB Hi-Fi: $64

$64 EB Games: $69.95

Detective Pikachu Returns will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 6 in Australia.