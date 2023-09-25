Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Detective Pikachu Returns In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Who would’ve thought Pokémon and a detective story could be such an addictive combination? Your favourite Pokémon crime-stoppers (aside from Officer Jenny, of course), are back for a new mystery in Detective Pikachu Returns.

For those who aren’t familiar with the first instalment, Detective Pikachu is a Pokémon spin-off starring a walking, talking Pikachu that loves coffee and fancies himself a zappy Sherlock Holmes. When Pikachu meets a boy named Tim Goodman, who can understand everything he says, the two form a dynamic team and join a detective agency.

While we won’t give away much of the original plot (because, spoilers and all), if you’ve watched the 2019 movie of the same name, you’ll know that it centres on a strange phenomenon, in which a drug called “R” causes Pokémon to run berserk.

Nintendo released a trailer in early September that gave us our best look at Detective Pikachu Returns so far. We’ll be returning to Ryme City to solve the disappearance of Tim’s missing father, Harry Goodman, which, like any good detective story, is only the scratching the surface of a larger mystery. To solve the case, Tim can interview people while Pikachu interviews Pokémon. You’re also able to team up with various Pokémon to find clues, like Growlithe’s ability to track scents while Luxray can peer through walls.

Now let’s investigate where we can preorder a copy of Detective Pikachu Returns for cheap.

Where to preorder Detective Pikachu Returns for cheap in Australia?

We’ve done our own sleuthing and have discovered that both Amazon Australia, Big W, Gorilla Gaming and Mighty Ape are peddling the cheapest price for Detective Pikachu Returns at $59. Amazon Australia does have a slight edge over the other retailers, as it offers free shipping.

From there, the next lowest price sits at The Gamesmen at $59.95, while JB Hi-Fi is offering it for $64.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Detective Pikachu Returns in Australia:

Detective Pikachu Returns will be released in Australia on October 6, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

