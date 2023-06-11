Every Single Trailer From The Xbox Showcase

The Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct happened this morning while you were sleeping and we’ve rounded up all the trailers for you to enjoy over breakfast. From new looks at Fable to Forza Motorsport, new footage from Avowed, new games like Clockwork Revolution and even giant new updates to loved games like Sea of Thieves and Flight Simulator, this was a showcase with something for everybody.
Let’s start with the big guns:
Starfield Direct
Let’s begin with the Starfield Direct, which dropped 45 minutes of information on the game, its systems, its gameplay, and how it all fits together.
Fable
Star Wars: Outlaws
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Forza Motorsport
Starfield
Not the Direct, just a cheeky little look ahead of the Direct.
Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island
Clockwork Revolution
Towerborn
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion
South of Midnight
Avowed
33 Immortals
Payday 3
Persona 3 Reload
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Fallout 76
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
Overwatch 2
Persona 5 Tactica
Jusant
Still Wakes The Deep
Dragons of Hinterberg
