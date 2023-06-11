Every Single Trailer From The Xbox Showcase

The Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct happened this morning while you were sleeping and we’ve rounded up all the trailers for you to enjoy over breakfast. From new looks at Fable to Forza Motorsport, new footage from Avowed, new games like Clockwork Revolution and even giant new updates to loved games like Sea of Thieves and Flight Simulator, this was a showcase with something for everybody.

Let’s start with the big guns:

Starfield Direct

Let’s begin with the Starfield Direct, which dropped 45 minutes of information on the game, its systems, its gameplay, and how it all fits together.

Fable

Star Wars: Outlaws

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Forza Motorsport

Starfield

Not the Direct, just a cheeky little look ahead of the Direct.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

Clockwork Revolution

Towerborn

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion

South of Midnight

Avowed

33 Immortals

Payday 3

Persona 3 Reload

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Fallout 76

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Overwatch 2

Persona 5 Tactica

Jusant

Still Wakes The Deep

Dragons of Hinterberg

Cities Skylines II