‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Every Single Trailer From The Xbox Showcase

David Smith

David Smith

Published 12 mins ago: June 12, 2023 at 6:15 am -
Filed to:e3 2023
fableforza motorsportkeigh3keigh3 2023starfieldstarfield directsummer game festsummer game fest 2023Xboxxbox onexbox series sxbox series xxbox showcasexbox showcase 2023
Every Single Trailer From The Xbox Showcase
Image: Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft

The Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct happened this morning while you were sleeping and we’ve rounded up all the trailers for you to enjoy over breakfast. From new looks at Fable to Forza Motorsport, new footage from Avowed, new games like Clockwork Revolution and even giant new updates to loved games like Sea of Thieves and Flight Simulator, this was a showcase with something for everybody.

Let’s start with the big guns:

Starfield Direct

Let’s begin with the Starfield Direct, which dropped 45 minutes of information on the game, its systems, its gameplay, and how it all fits together.

 

Fable

 

Star Wars: Outlaws

 

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

 

Forza Motorsport

 

Starfield

Not the Direct, just a cheeky little look ahead of the Direct.

 

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

 

Clockwork Revolution

 

Towerborn

 

Metaphor: ReFantazio

 

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

 

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Dune Expansion

 

South of Midnight

 

Avowed

 

33 Immortals

 

Payday 3

 

Persona 3 Reload

 

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

 

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

 

Fallout 76

 

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

 

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

 

Overwatch 2

 

Persona 5 Tactica

 

Jusant

 

Still Wakes The Deep

 

Dragons of Hinterberg

 

Cities Skylines II

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.