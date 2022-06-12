Every Single Trailer From The Xbox And Bethesda Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase has happened overnight, with trailers galore and online hype to match. We’ve collated every single trailer from the show and collated them all in one easy to find location. It took an hour and a half to get through everything, with new looks at RedFall, Starfield, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Forza Motorsport, and more. Despite assurances that there would be nothing from Activision Blizzard, because the acquisition blizzard doesn’t finalise until next year, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV did appear.

Alright. Let’s get into it. You have a lot of trailers to get through.

Updated at 4:40am AEST to include the Starfield gameplay trailer. And that brings us to the end of the showcase! Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

RedFall

Hollow Knight: Silksong

High on Life

Riot Games on Game Pass

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Forza Motorsport

Flight Simulator

Overwatch 2

ARA: History Untold

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Fallout 76: The Pitt

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Expansion

ARK 2

Scorn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Minecraft Legends

Lightyear Frontier

Gunfire Reborn

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

As Dusk Falls

Naraka Bladepoint

Pentiment

Grounded

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Diablo IV

Sea of Thieves

Ravenlok

Cocoon

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Persona franchise on Xbox

Starfield

So, as we can see, there’s a lot of first-party Xbox and Bethesda gear coming to the Game Pass in the next 12 months. If you’d like to watch the showcase in full, you can do so right over here. What are your thoughts on the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase? Did you love it? Hate it? Did the Starfield trailer live up to your expectations after all this time? Are you bummed that the rumoured GoldenEye 007 remake ended up a no-show? Let us know in the comments below.