Every Single Trailer From The Xbox And Bethesda Showcase

Published 2 hours ago: June 13, 2022 at 3:25 am
Image: Xbox

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase has happened overnight, with trailers galore and online hype to match. We’ve collated every single trailer from the show and collated them all in one easy to find location. It took an hour and a half to get through everything, with new looks at RedFallStarfieldHollow Knight: Silksong, Forza Motorsport, and more. Despite assurances that there would be nothing from Activision Blizzard, because the acquisition blizzard doesn’t finalise until next year, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV did appear.

Alright. Let’s get into it. You have a lot of trailers to get through.

Updated at 4:40am AEST to include the Starfield gameplay trailer. And that brings us to the end of the showcase! Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

RedFall

 

Hollow Knight: Silksong

High on Life

Riot Games on Game Pass

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Forza Motorsport

Flight Simulator

Overwatch 2

ARA: History Untold

 

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

 

Fallout 76: The Pitt

 

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Expansion

 

ARK 2

Scorn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

 

Minecraft Legends

 

Lightyear Frontier

 

Gunfire Reborn

 

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

As Dusk Falls

 

Naraka Bladepoint

 

Pentiment

Grounded

 

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

 

Diablo IV

 

Sea of Thieves

 

Ravenlok

 

Cocoon

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Persona franchise on Xbox

 

Starfield

So, as we can see, there’s a lot of first-party Xbox and Bethesda gear coming to the Game Pass in the next 12 months. If you’d like to watch the showcase in full, you can do so right over here. What are your thoughts on the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase? Did you love it? Hate it? Did the Starfield trailer live up to your expectations after all this time? Are you bummed that the rumoured GoldenEye 007 remake ended up a no-show? Let us know in the comments below.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

