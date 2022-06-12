Every Single Trailer From The Xbox And Bethesda Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase has happened overnight, with trailers galore and online hype to match. We’ve collated every single trailer from the show and collated them all in one easy to find location. It took an hour and a half to get through everything, with new looks at RedFall, Starfield, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Forza Motorsport, and more. Despite assurances that there would be nothing from Activision Blizzard, because the acquisition blizzard doesn’t finalise until next year, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV did appear.
Alright. Let’s get into it. You have a lot of trailers to get through.
Updated at 4:40am AEST to include the Starfield gameplay trailer. And that brings us to the end of the showcase! Let us know what you thought in the comments below.
RedFall
Hollow Knight: Silksong
High on Life
Riot Games on Game Pass
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Forza Motorsport
Flight Simulator
Overwatch 2
ARA: History Untold
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
Fallout 76: The Pitt
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Expansion
ARK 2
Scorn
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Minecraft Legends
Lightyear Frontier
Gunfire Reborn
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
As Dusk Falls
Naraka Bladepoint
Pentiment
Grounded
Ereban: Shadow Legacy
Diablo IV
Sea of Thieves
Ravenlok
Cocoon
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Persona franchise on Xbox
Starfield
So, as we can see, there’s a lot of first-party Xbox and Bethesda gear coming to the Game Pass in the next 12 months. If you’d like to watch the showcase in full, you can do so right over here. What are your thoughts on the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase? Did you love it? Hate it? Did the Starfield trailer live up to your expectations after all this time? Are you bummed that the rumoured GoldenEye 007 remake ended up a no-show? Let us know in the comments below.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in