Kotobukiya Has Announced A Girlypop Geralt Witcher Statue For Some Reason

Emily Spindler

Published 46 mins ago: June 16, 2023 at 12:56 pm -
Filed to:Bishoujo
Image: Kotobukiya

In product releases I did not see coming, Kotobukiya announced a new The Witcher collectible statue with a different take on Geralt of Rivia; this time, he’s reimagined in PVC as a girlypop bishoujo. 

For the uninitiated, bishoujo is a Japanese term that roughly translates to ‘beautiful girl’. And boy howdy, have they made Geralt beautiful. The 9-inch Butcher of Blaviken sports a subtle smokey eye and eyeliner that I could never dream of being able to execute, although the statue retains the signature half-updo Geralt is known for in The Witcher. She’s posed ready to cast Igni and unsheath her sword on enemies in a pretty typical bishoujo pose. As they say, silver for monsters, steel for humans, PVC statues for slaying.

Just to really add the icing on the cake, they’ve also given Geralt BIG ol’ honkers, with the classic moulded boob armour look.

Surprisingly, it looks to be pretty high quality, with lots of little details and textures added to bring the yassified Witcher to life. The statue itself was designed by Shunya Yamashita and modelled by the sculptor Yoshiki Fujimoto, and is part of Kotobukiya’s Bishoujo series. Other entries into the low-key cursed but also equally amazing series include Marvel’s Loki and Thor, Applejack from My Little Pony, and Bumblebee from Transformers

The product listing also promises that a second Bishoujo The Witcher statue is coming soon – whether we’ll get to see girlboss Dandelion or a different take on Yennefer or Ciri is anyone’s guess though.

The Witcher Geralt Bishoujo
Image: Kotobukiya

If you want to display a statue of Geralt serving Witcher cunt, preorders are open now on the Sideshow website, with an estimated shipping date between March and May 2024. If anyone gets any ideas about putting her into a jar though, I will simply ascend from this plane of existence.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a statue to preorder.

About the Author

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler is a writer for Kotaku Australia. She's previously written for GamesHub and The Burne, and was a finalist for Best Gaming Journalist in 2021. She's passionate about accessibility in gaming, the local games industry, and how gaming can impact communities. In her spare time, you can probably find her LARPing as a bog witch in the woods.

Comments

  • Ah Koto’s bishoujo line never ceases to disappoint!

    IIRC They also recently released a Bumblebee and Optimus Prime one as well with a Megatron in the works!

