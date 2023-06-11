New Game Pass Exclusive Looks Like A Modern BioShock RPG

InExile has announced a brand new game during the Summer Game Fest Xbox Showcase, Clockwork Revolution. Looking like if Dishonored were made on the sets of BioShock, this RPG is set in an alternate universe of clockworkpunk.

A complete surprise during Microsoft’s event, this marks the first new project from RPG gurus InExile — best known for Wasteland 2 and 3, alongside the PlaneScape Torment sequel, Tides of Numenera. Co-founded by Brian Fargo, the studio was bought by Microsoft in 2018, making this its first new project since. And from the announcement trailer, it looks as though it could be a doozy.

Moving on from InExile’s traditional isometric CRPG design, this is a first-person RPG far more in the style of BioShock and Dishonored. Whether this means it’ll also match either game for their experimental, improvisational design we don’t yet know, but they’d be making an odd decision to have it look this way and not go in that direction.

From what we see here, we can discern that the game’s city is a steampunk-adjacent reality, where clockwork mechanisms seem at the heart of all machinery.