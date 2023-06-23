‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Luke Plunkett

Published 52 mins ago: June 23, 2023 at 10:45 am -
Filed to:chicago comic entertainment expo
cosplaycostume designculturedreamhackentertainment culturefandomhobbieshuman interestjapanese culturejapanese youth cultureotaku
Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

From Comic-Con to C2E2, the vast majority of cosplay coverage you see on this website comes from American conventions. Which is fine! This is an American website, many of the world’s biggest shows are in the US and our intrepid cosplay photographer Mineralblu is also American.

But sometimes it’s nice to break that up a little, no? Spread our wings, fly overseas, check out a cosplay show on some other shores. So it’s wonderful tonight to get the chance to share this video and gallery of cosplayers from Dreamhack Melbourne, a show that took place earlier this year and is the first time in a long time we’ve been able to feature a show post made up mostly of Aussie cosplayers.

In this slideshow you’ll find a video of the show below, then images of some of our favourite cosplay, with a cosplayer’s credits, social media info and character details watermarked on each.

As usual — so yeah, he went some distance for this one! — all video and photos are by Mineralblu, and you can check out more of his work at his Facebook page.

Tales of Arise

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Elden Ring

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

DOTA 2

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Destiny 2

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Elden Ring

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Star Fox

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Scarlet Witch

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Tekken

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Valorant

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Valorant

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Genshin Impact

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Borderlands 3

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Arcane

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Tekken

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Final Fantasy

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

Resident Evil

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

World Of Warcraft

Our Favourite Cosplay From Dreamhack Melbourne 2023

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.