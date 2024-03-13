DreamHack Melbourne 2024 Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow

DreamHack is coming back to Melbourne this April 26-28, with tickets on sale tomorrow. The three-day “gaming lifestyle festival” makes its return to Melbourne Park for a third year in a row, bringing with it a mix of esports, panels, an artist’s alley, and a massive BYO computer LAN tournament.

Tickets for DreamHack Melbourne will go on sale via Ticketek tomorrow (March 14) at 4pm AEDT, with a range of different tickets depending on whether you’re just keen to take it all in, bring along your PC for the massive LAN event, or want to get a bit bougie with it and upgrade your experience.

Here’s how much DreamHack Melbourne 2024 tickets will set you back, and what you’ll get depending on the ticket type. There currently isn’t any details on whether single day tickets will be available.

DreamHack Melbourne 2024 Tickets

3-Day Festival Pass – $99

Full DreamHack Melbourne festival access across all three days

3-Day BYOC LAN Pass – $180

Full DreamHack Melbourne festival access across all three days

Access & and reserved spot to compete in the BYOC LAN

Collectible lanyard and badge

ESL Challenger “Row F” Upgrade – +$70 (on top of any other pass purchase)

Any other access and inclusions included in whichever base pass is purchased (either the Festival Pass or the BYOC LAN Pass)

Early access to arena doors for ESL Challenger Melbourne

ESL Challenger x DreamHack goodie bag

Collectible lanyard and badge

Alongside the location confirmation and ticket details finally dropping, ESL FACEIT Group also confirmed that a multi-year agreement had been reached between Visit Victoria and event promoters TEG live to keep the festival in Melbourne for the next five years. If you’re Melbourne-based and have been worrying about whether you’d be able to easily make it to DreamHack this year and beyond, it looks like you can sleep easy for a few more years just yet.

Get excited, gamers. DreamHack Melbourne is just over a month and a bit away, and it looks like we’re in for a big one with all your favourite games, creators, and more on show.

Are you going to attend DreamHack Melbourne? Let us know.

Image: DreamHack Australia / ESL FACEIT