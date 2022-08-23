See Games Differently

DreamHack Melbourne Has Announced Its 2022 Timetable, Start Planning Your Weekend

David Smith

David Smith

Published 31 mins ago: August 23, 2022 at 12:32 pm -
Filed to:conventions
csgodreamhackdreamhack melbournedreamhack melbourne 2022esportsfestivalslcoleague of legendsmelbournevictoria
DreamHack Melbourne Has Announced Its 2022 Timetable, Start Planning Your Weekend
Image: ESL

With DreamHack Melbourne now only two weeks away, the festival has released its full two-day timetable so punters can start planning their weekends. Below, you’ll find the show’s opening times, and what’s happening on every stage across the weekend.

Bear in mind that there may be some crossovers and clashes on this timetable — several of the FGC competitions are slated for the same window in the same space, so you may have to do a bit of creative problem solving if you want to see a bit of everything. Guilty Gear STRIVE, Smash Bros, Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 will all have separate finals, however, and I’d recommend being around for those.

DreamHack has also lined up DJ Paris Lawrence for evening entertainment, so if you feel like getting a bit loose on Saturday night, you’ll be able to find her on the main stage at Centerpiece.

The main draw for the show on either day will probably be the CS:GO tournaments on Saturday and Sunday, and the League of Legends LCO Grand Final on Sunday. For real, even if League is not your thing, get along to the Grand Final. Live League is a special experience. I’d also suggest carving time out for the Halo Infinite tournament at the Halo stage. This is because, regardless of your opinion on Halo Infinite, Halo esports rules.

Saturday Sep 3, 2022

10.00am – 6.00pm DreamHack Expo Centrepiece, Expo

 

1.00pm – 2.00pm Dragon Friends – D&D Centrepiece, Main Stage

 

2.30pm – 3.30pm LCO Panel Centrepiece, Main Stage

 

12.00pm – 1.30pm Quest Accepted: Working in Gaming Centrepiece, Auditorium

 

7:00pm – 11:00pm Music Festival – DJ Paris Lawrence Centrepiece, Main Stage

 

11:30am – 3:00pm CS:GO – Group B LB 1.1 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

 

3:00pm – 6:30pm CS:GO – Group A LB 2.1 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

6:30pm – 10:00pm CS:GO – Group B LB 2.1 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

 

10.00am – 12:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

 

12:00pm – 2:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE – Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

 

2:00pm – 4:00pm Street Fighter V – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

 

4:00pm – 6:00pm Street Fighter V – Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

 

6:30pm – 9:00pm Tekken – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

 

10.00am – 12:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE, DN Duel – Casuals Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Smash – Pool #1 Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

 

12:00pm – 2:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE, DN Duel – Casuals Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Smash – Pool #2 Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

 

2:00pm – 4:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE, DN Duel – Casuals Tekken 7, Smash – Pool #3 Street Fighter V – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

 

4:00pm – 6:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE, DN Duel – Casuals Tekken 7, Smash – Pool #4 Street Fighter V – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

 

6:30pm – 9:00pm Tekken 7, Smash – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

 

10.00pm – 9:30pm Halo Championship Series ANZ Regional Margaret Court Arena, Halo Stage

 

Sunday Sep 4, 2022

10.00am – 6.00pm DreamHack Expo Centrepiece, Expo

 

11.00am – 12.30pm Dragon Friends – Werewolf Centrepiece, Main Stage

 

1.00pm – 2.30pm Tarkov Panel – Pestily Centrepiece, Main Stage

 

11.30am – 1.00pm Michelle Pain Sports Psych Panel Centrepiece, Auditorium

 

1.30pm – 3.00pm Cosplay For Beginners Centrepiece, Auditorium

 

10:00am – 1:30pm CS:GO – Semi Final #1 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

 

1:30pm – 4:00pm CS:GO – Semi Final #2 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

 

4.00pm – 8.30pm CS:GO – Grand Final Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

 

10:00am – 1:30pm Smash – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

 

1:30pm – 4:00pm Smash – Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

 

4.00pm – 8.30pm Tekken 7 – Top 8 Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

 

10.00am – 8:00pm Halo Championship Series ANZ Regional Margaret Court Arena, Halo Stage

 

1:30pm – 4:00pm LCO Broadcast, Show Match and Pre-Show Margaret Court Arena, LCO Stage

 

4:00pm – 9:00pm LCO Grand Final Margaret Court Arena, LCO Stage

 

And that’s your Dreamhack Melbourne timetable for 2022! Are you heading to the show? What are you keen to see? Let us know in the comments below. If you haven’t copped tickets just yet, you can still do so right over here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.