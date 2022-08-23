DreamHack Melbourne Has Announced Its 2022 Timetable, Start Planning Your Weekend

With DreamHack Melbourne now only two weeks away, the festival has released its full two-day timetable so punters can start planning their weekends. Below, you’ll find the show’s opening times, and what’s happening on every stage across the weekend.

Bear in mind that there may be some crossovers and clashes on this timetable — several of the FGC competitions are slated for the same window in the same space, so you may have to do a bit of creative problem solving if you want to see a bit of everything. Guilty Gear STRIVE, Smash Bros, Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 will all have separate finals, however, and I’d recommend being around for those.

DreamHack has also lined up DJ Paris Lawrence for evening entertainment, so if you feel like getting a bit loose on Saturday night, you’ll be able to find her on the main stage at Centerpiece.

The main draw for the show on either day will probably be the CS:GO tournaments on Saturday and Sunday, and the League of Legends LCO Grand Final on Sunday. For real, even if League is not your thing, get along to the Grand Final. Live League is a special experience. I’d also suggest carving time out for the Halo Infinite tournament at the Halo stage. This is because, regardless of your opinion on Halo Infinite, Halo esports rules.

Saturday Sep 3, 2022

10.00am – 6.00pm DreamHack Expo Centrepiece, Expo

1.00pm – 2.00pm Dragon Friends – D&D Centrepiece, Main Stage

2.30pm – 3.30pm LCO Panel Centrepiece, Main Stage

12.00pm – 1.30pm Quest Accepted: Working in Gaming Centrepiece, Auditorium

7:00pm – 11:00pm Music Festival – DJ Paris Lawrence Centrepiece, Main Stage

11:30am – 3:00pm CS:GO – Group B LB 1.1 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

3:00pm – 6:30pm CS:GO – Group A LB 2.1 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

6:30pm – 10:00pm CS:GO – Group B LB 2.1 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

10.00am – 12:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

12:00pm – 2:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE – Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

2:00pm – 4:00pm Street Fighter V – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

4:00pm – 6:00pm Street Fighter V – Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

6:30pm – 9:00pm Tekken – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

10.00am – 12:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE, DN Duel – Casuals Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Smash – Pool #1 Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

12:00pm – 2:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE, DN Duel – Casuals Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Smash – Pool #2 Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

2:00pm – 4:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE, DN Duel – Casuals Tekken 7, Smash – Pool #3 Street Fighter V – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

4:00pm – 6:00pm Guilty Gear STRIVE, DN Duel – Casuals Tekken 7, Smash – Pool #4 Street Fighter V – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

6:30pm – 9:00pm Tekken 7, Smash – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Pit

10.00pm – 9:30pm Halo Championship Series ANZ Regional Margaret Court Arena, Halo Stage

Sunday Sep 4, 2022

10.00am – 6.00pm DreamHack Expo Centrepiece, Expo

11.00am – 12.30pm Dragon Friends – Werewolf Centrepiece, Main Stage

1.00pm – 2.30pm Tarkov Panel – Pestily Centrepiece, Main Stage

11.30am – 1.00pm Michelle Pain Sports Psych Panel Centrepiece, Auditorium

1.30pm – 3.00pm Cosplay For Beginners Centrepiece, Auditorium

10:00am – 1:30pm CS:GO – Semi Final #1 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

1:30pm – 4:00pm CS:GO – Semi Final #2 Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

4.00pm – 8.30pm CS:GO – Grand Final Rod Laver Arena, CS:GO Stage

10:00am – 1:30pm Smash – Semi Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

1:30pm – 4:00pm Smash – Finals Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

4.00pm – 8.30pm Tekken 7 – Top 8 Rod Laver Arena, FGC Stage

10.00am – 8:00pm Halo Championship Series ANZ Regional Margaret Court Arena, Halo Stage

1:30pm – 4:00pm LCO Broadcast, Show Match and Pre-Show Margaret Court Arena, LCO Stage

4:00pm – 9:00pm LCO Grand Final Margaret Court Arena, LCO Stage

And that’s your Dreamhack Melbourne timetable for 2022! Are you heading to the show? What are you keen to see? Let us know in the comments below. If you haven’t copped tickets just yet, you can still do so right over here.