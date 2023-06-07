Rad New Game Is Basically Zelda Mixed With Mario Maker

I don’t think I’m alone in wanting a Mario Maker-like game focused on another Nintendo property, specifically The Legend of Zelda. Sadly, a theoretical “Zelda Maker” is probably never going to happen. But a newly announced game, Quest Master, seems to be the next best thing by letting you and your friends build the ultimate Zelda dungeon of your dreams.

I played a lot of Super Mario Maker 2 on the Switch and loved how it let anyone build and play their own Mario platforming levels. The mix of classic items, easy-to-use controls, and online level sharing made it (and the original Mario Maker) an amazing game that felt unlike anything Nintendo had released before. So it always seemed obvious to me and others that Nintendo should take this basic setup and spin it off into other franchises, like a “Metroid Maker” or “Zelda Maker.” That never happened, but don’t worry, Quest Master is coming to provide what seems to basically be that game, minus all the Zelda characters and monsters.

Announced on June 7 during the Guerrilla Collective showcase, Quest Master is an upcoming game that will let players plan, build, share, and play “retro top-down dungeons” on PC or Switch. Here’s the first trailer for the game:

Publisher Apogee says players will be able to create their own pixel art dungeons using an “intuitive level creator” that will support both top-down dungeons and “overworld-connected quests.” Some of the biomes included with Quest Master will include “lava-filled caverns”, mountain-covered overworlds, grassy forests, and deserts. Players will also be able to include in-game instructions, quests, and even NPCs with their own dialogue.

Quest Master dungeons will support side quests, bosses, multiple biomes, complex puzzles, invisible chests, and loads of traps and enemies. Dungeons can also be shared online and you can play through user-created levels with up to three other players.

I’m already excited to pull out some paper and start designing my first horrible dungeons. And I won’t have to wait long, as Apogee announced that a demo for Quest Master is coming to Steam “soon.” Eventually, the game will release via early access in “Q3 2023” and then launch on Switch once the game hits version 1.0.