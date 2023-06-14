A Sonic The Hedgehog Speedrun Competition Is Coming To Sydney This Month

Gotta go fast, Sonic The Hedgehog fans: there’s a Sonic State of Origins Plus Speedrunning Competition coming to Fortress Sydney. The partnership between Five Star Games and AusSpeedruns will take place on June 23rd, and will celebrate the upcoming release of Sonic Origins Plus, as well as our favourite quickboi’s 32nd birthday.

The event will see Team Sonic representing New South Wales, and Team Knuckles representing Queensland in a State of Origin style speedrunning competition, with both teams battling it out for the title of the fastest of fast. Raikou, stylonide, and The8bitbeast will be representing QLD, while werster, 3Pills, and LaceyStripes will be defending their home turf of NSW.

As an added bonus, they’ll also be raising funds for Game On Cancer, an initiative of Australian charity Cure Cancer. Shane Bailey, Head of Gaming and Streaming at Cure Cancer, said the charity was “honoured to be partnered with AusSpeedruns as their charity of choice,” in a statement today.

“To see a new speedrunning competition come to Australia – from the original speedster himself, no less – is simply wonderful,” he said.

AusSpeedruns co-ordinator Ethan Levy also commented on the upcoming event, adding that, “we’ve got the fastest and most incredible Sonic the Hedgehog speedrunners in our community, and they’ll be going head-to-head…at the same time raising money for Game on Cancer, a wonderful cause!”

Tickets to watch the competition live are available now via Eventbrite for $10, or you can catch the whole event streamed live on the AusSpeedruns Twitch Channel from 6pm onward on the 23rd. In-person attendees are encouraged to stay back after the winners are crowned to meet the speedrunners and try out Sonic Origins Plus themselves. The event description suggests that Sonic himself might be there – here’s hoping we get to see an absolutely cursed Sonic mascot to really top things off.

Given the entertaining and sometimes mind-boggling displays we’ve come to expect from the thriving speedrunning community, the Sonic State of Origins Plus Speedrunning Competition is bound to be interesting, on top of raising funds for charity.