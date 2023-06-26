‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Starfield Might Be Going Discless, According To Bethesda Tweets

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler

Published 2 mins ago: June 26, 2023 at 12:37 pm -
Filed to:bethesda
starfieldvideo gamesXbox
Starfield Might Be Going Discless, According To Bethesda Tweets
Image: Bethesda / Kotaku AU

Some editions of the upcoming space RPG Starfield won’t come with a physical disc, according to tweets from official Bethesda customer support accounts.

A now-deleted tweet (available via Wayback Machine) from the Bethesda Support Twitter account on 25th June advised a user that there would be no physical discs for Starfield, seemingly adding it to a growing number of games moving to fully disc-less formats. 

Many fans were frustrated by the news, with some users sharing their concerns about the implications this move would have on game preservation in future. (Looking at the current issue of the removal of streaming platform originals that can’t be legally viewed by any other means, they’ve got a point).

Commenting on the supposed confirmation of a lack of Starfield discs, IGN Host and Producer Brian Altano said he “totally [sympathised] with people who collect physical video games, but the industry is rapidly moving away from that.”

Since the original reply was deleted, a Bethesda Español tweet from 13th June seems to have cleared up the confusion, suggesting that physical discs will be available, but the Starfield Constellation Edition will only come with a digital code. The tweet (translated on Twitter with Google) said that the inclusion of a physical disc would “depend on the edition,” with the Standard Edition including a disc, while the Constellation Edition comes with “a code engraved on a collector’s item.” 

If the original tweet was, in fact, accurate, Starfield joins the increasing lineup of new and upcoming games that are ditching the disc in favour of download codes, such as Alan Wake 2. It’s a concerning thought for collectors of physical discs and for the future ability to download games from digital storefronts when they eventually close (RIP Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS digital stores). 

Other Bethesda accounts have yet to comment on the situation or confirm whether physical discs will come with some (or any) Starfield editions, but we’ll keep you updated should they clarify further.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler

Emily Spindler is a writer for Kotaku Australia. She's previously written for GamesHub and The Burne, and was a finalist for Best Gaming Journalist in 2021. She's passionate about accessibility in gaming, the local games industry, and how gaming can impact communities. In her spare time, you can probably find her LARPing as a bog witch in the woods.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.