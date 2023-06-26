Starfield Might Be Going Discless, According To Bethesda Tweets

Some editions of the upcoming space RPG Starfield won’t come with a physical disc, according to tweets from official Bethesda customer support accounts.

A now-deleted tweet (available via Wayback Machine) from the Bethesda Support Twitter account on 25th June advised a user that there would be no physical discs for Starfield, seemingly adding it to a growing number of games moving to fully disc-less formats.

Many fans were frustrated by the news, with some users sharing their concerns about the implications this move would have on game preservation in future. (Looking at the current issue of the removal of streaming platform originals that can’t be legally viewed by any other means, they’ve got a point).

Commenting on the supposed confirmation of a lack of Starfield discs, IGN Host and Producer Brian Altano said he “totally [sympathised] with people who collect physical video games, but the industry is rapidly moving away from that.”

Not surprising. Starfield is probably gonna get a 25GB patch every three days for the first two months after launch so a disc would be a relic very quickly.



I totally sympathize with people who collect physical video games but the industry is rapidly moving away from that. https://t.co/jliw0ik338 — Brian Altano 🍕 (@agentbizzle) June 25, 2023

Since the original reply was deleted, a Bethesda Español tweet from 13th June seems to have cleared up the confusion, suggesting that physical discs will be available, but the Starfield Constellation Edition will only come with a digital code. The tweet (translated on Twitter with Google) said that the inclusion of a physical disc would “depend on the edition,” with the Standard Edition including a disc, while the Constellation Edition comes with “a code engraved on a collector’s item.”

If the original tweet was, in fact, accurate, Starfield joins the increasing lineup of new and upcoming games that are ditching the disc in favour of download codes, such as Alan Wake 2. It’s a concerning thought for collectors of physical discs and for the future ability to download games from digital storefronts when they eventually close (RIP Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS digital stores).

Other Bethesda accounts have yet to comment on the situation or confirm whether physical discs will come with some (or any) Starfield editions, but we’ll keep you updated should they clarify further.