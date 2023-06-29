Tears Of The Kingdom’s Purah Is Now A Pro Skater In This Tony Hawk Mod

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom’s coolest researcher, Purah, can now do sick kickflips and absolutely shred on a skateboard thanks to a new Tony Hawk’s Underground mod.

Despite already being a pro when it comes to the Upheaval and cool in-game gadgets, Purah is now also a pro skater. Twitter user KazuCrash_ shared the new Tears of The Kingdom mod available for Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 and Tony Hawk’s Underground Pro (the total conversion mod for the 2004 game).

In their tweet, the modder said, “Purah (Tears of the Kingdom) is now publicly available for Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 / THUG Pro! Special thanks to Vile3D on DeviantArt for the model.” According to the THPSX download page, Purah replaces the skater Chad Muska by default.

The original creator of the model, Vile3D, created the Purah model for VR Chat (complete with eye and full body tracking). Given that they’ve also created models for other Tears of the Kingdom characters including Prince Sidon, Link, and even Rauru, there’s every chance we might get to see sick skate tricks from even more of the game’s cast down the line.

While there’s no footage of the Sheikah pulling off a gnarly 360 pop shove-it, the model image on the download page is cursed enough that I can simply imagine it in vivid colour. Apparently, one of the side effects of accidentally Benjamin Button-ing yourself when trying to simply stop ageing is also becoming really, really good at skating.

It’s not the first time a Legend of Zelda character has dipped their toe into the world of skating, with Link able to have his own Tony Hawk moment in Tears of the Kingdom by fusing a mine cart and a shield together. Despite this, it’s definitely one of the more out there mods doing the rounds for Tony Hawk – but I’m keen to see just how cursed the character mods can get.

For the record, the modder behind Purah’s big skating debut has previously released an equally cursed Shinji Ikari skater mod — just in case you’ve ever wondered what Neon Genesis Evangelion might be like if you set it to a Limp Bizkit track and added some handrails to grind along for points.