This Week In Games Australia: All Hell Breaks Loose

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days. This week, there is one name on everyone’s lips, whispering in everyone’s ears: Lilith. Diablo IV, the long-awaited fourth entry in the beloved action RPG series, finally launches this week. It’s been a long wait for fans of the series, particularly fans of Diablo II, who’ve lived through both the disappointing launch of Diablo III and its eventual, unexpected 2.0 rebuild and a remaster of D2 itself.

People have already been playing Diablo IV over the weekend — the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions came with a few days of early access. Everyone picking up the standard edition can jump in tomorrow, June 6 (aka 6/6/23, or 666, a date the marketing department must have settled on years ago).

But what else is dropping this week? Let’s get into it.

June 5

Tiny Thor (PC)

June 6

Made by Australian studio 2 Left Thumbs!

June 7

June 8

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (PC, NS) [June 22nd for PS/XB]

From Brisbane studio Public Void.

Pro Cycling Manager (PC)

Speed Crew (PC, NS)

Tour de France 2023 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

June 9

June 10