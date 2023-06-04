‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
This Week In Games Australia: All Hell Breaks Loose

Published 38 mins ago: June 5, 2023 at 7:19 am -
Filed to:action rpg
Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days. This week, there is one name on everyone’s lips, whispering in everyone’s ears: Lilith. Diablo IV, the long-awaited fourth entry in the beloved action RPG series, finally launches this week. It’s been a long wait for fans of the series, particularly fans of Diablo II, who’ve lived through both the disappointing launch of Diablo III and its eventual, unexpected 2.0 rebuild and a remaster of D2 itself.

People have already been playing Diablo IV over the weekend — the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions came with a few days of early access. Everyone picking up the standard edition can jump in tomorrow, June 6 (aka 6/6/23, or 666, a date the marketing department must have settled on years ago).

But what else is dropping this week? Let’s get into it.

June 5

CityDriver (PC)

 

Tiny Thor (PC)

 

June 6

Diablo IV (XSX, PC, XBO)

 

Amnesia: The Bunker (PC)

 

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom (PC)

June 20th on console.

 

Repella Fella (PC)

Made by Australian studio 2 Left Thumbs!

 

June 7

LOOP8: Summer of Gods (PC, NS, PS4)

 

June 8

Zombie Soup (PC)

Bandit Brawler (PC)

 

MotoGP 23 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

 

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (PC, NS) [June 22nd for PS/XB]

 

Inhabit (NS)

From Brisbane studio Public Void.

 

Pro Cycling Manager (PC)

 

Speed Crew (PC, NS)

 

Tour de France 2023 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

 

June 9

Bleak Sword DX (PC)

 

Mask of the Rose (PC)

 

Miasma Chronicles (PS5, XSX)

Retail launch.

 

Riders Republic (PC)

Launching on Steam.

 

June 10

Greyhill Incident (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4)

 

CODA (PC)

