What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, its Friday. We’ve made it to the weekend once again. How good.

If you’ll permit me, I guess I’m going to use this week’s column as an editorial.

This weekend, I’m taking some sorely needed time away from a screen. This was our first week of the Post Ruby era, and it’s been a challenging one. I haven’t written anything for the site beyond my usual columns and some lower-lift stuff like Community Review because I simply haven’t had time. There’s a lot on my plate behind the scenes at the minute, and it’s meant I’ve had to spend my billable hours on that instead of writing about games, which, if I’m honest, I’d rather be doing.

So my apologies for that. I’ll try to be around a bit more in the next week. I’m currently running the site on my own — yes, Kotaku Australia is a band of two when fully staffed — so it’s all a matter of what I’m able to get to for now. I’ll be covering Keigh-3 solo next week, as well, which will mean even MORE time in front of a screen. I’ll be getting at 3 AM on a public holiday to cover that s you can read about it at 8 AM with your bowl of Coco Pops.

Thus, an IRL weekend is required.

Another bit of much more important housekeeping: the Post Ruby era is almost officially over (I know, right, that was quick!). Next week, a new friend will join me here as Kotaku Australia‘s new multimedia reporter, the amazing Emily Spindler! Emily comes to us from friends-of-the-site GamesHub, and we’ll do our best to make her feel at home from the moment she logs on. Please make her feel welcome when she does.

Over to you! Just because I’m going outside this weekend doesn’t mean you have to! What are you playing this weekend?

That is a full lid for us this week. Thanks for hanging out with us as always, we really do appreciate you being here (especially in the quieter weeks like this one). Whatever you get up to this weekend, be well, stay safe, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.