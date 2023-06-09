‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 29 mins ago: June 9, 2023 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Nintendo, Kotaku Australia

Folks, its Friday. We’ve made it to the weekend once again. How good.

If you’ll permit me, I guess I’m going to use this week’s column as an editorial.

This weekend, I’m taking some sorely needed time away from a screen. This was our first week of the Post Ruby era, and it’s been a challenging one. I haven’t written anything for the site beyond my usual columns and some lower-lift stuff like Community Review because I simply haven’t had time. There’s a lot on my plate behind the scenes at the minute, and it’s meant I’ve had to spend my billable hours on that instead of writing about games, which, if I’m honest, I’d rather be doing.

So my apologies for that. I’ll try to be around a bit more in the next week. I’m currently running the site on my own — yes, Kotaku Australia is a band of two when fully staffed — so it’s all a matter of what I’m able to get to for now. I’ll be covering Keigh-3 solo next week, as well, which will mean even MORE time in front of a screen. I’ll be getting at 3 AM on a public holiday to cover that s you can read about it at 8 AM with your bowl of Coco Pops.

Thus, an IRL weekend is required.

Another bit of much more important housekeeping: the Post Ruby era is almost officially over (I know, right, that was quick!). Next week, a new friend will join me here as Kotaku Australia‘s new multimedia reporter, the amazing Emily Spindler! Emily comes to us from friends-of-the-site GamesHub, and we’ll do our best to make her feel at home from the moment she logs on. Please make her feel welcome when she does.

Over to you! Just because I’m going outside this weekend doesn’t mean you have to! What are you playing this weekend?

That is a full lid for us this week. Thanks for hanging out with us as always, we really do appreciate you being here (especially in the quieter weeks like this one). Whatever you get up to this weekend, be well, stay safe, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • One of the few people not playing d4 since I cbf buying it just to have to download 90gb on my Xbox so I’m playing no man’s sky and prison architect instead.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.