What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Published 1 hour ago: October 14, 2022 at 4:30 pm -
Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Folks, we done did it, another week in the books.

And now gigantic gaming convention already in progress! We can actually have a rest this time around! I have not had a break yet. Having worked through last week, the PAX weekend, and all of this week, I will, by the time you read this, be deep into a day off. I will have been playing Scorn and I think a bit of Uncharted 4 on PC. I’ll have thoughts on those for you as soon as I am able to think clearly again.

But you know what else I’m getting up to this weekend? I’m finally gonna tear into this bad boy.

Image: Kotaku Australia

That’s right. I’m a Gunpla guy now. I have three models waiting to be assembled, and this, a personal favourite design, will be the first of them. I’ve never build one before so wish me luck. If you’ve ever wanted to know more about the experience of building Gunpla, but have never tried it before, I plan to write about the experience on the site next week!

I don’t know what the hell Ruby’s doing this weekend. Probably still dreaming about that Steam Deck from PAX.

But what about you? What are playing this weekend? Got any games you’ve been waiting to crack into? Goodies you bought at PAX you haven’t opened yet? I think the weather’s going to be pretty average across a lot of the country this weekend, so it might be a good one to stay home.

Thank you as always for hanging out with us again this week! We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

