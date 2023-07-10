‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

10 Things You Should Never Say To A PC Gamer

1

Joshua Chu

Published 2 hours ago: July 2, 2023 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:cloud gaming
gamerget a macgooglepc gamere voltrockstar gamessteamsteam decktechnology internetubisoftubisoft connectwhoopi goldberg
10 Things You Should Never Say To A PC Gamer
Photo: Razer

Certified PC gamers tend to think they are the best of the pack, but our superior hardware comes at a price. Sure, part of that is the hundreds of dollars of upfront cost which can sometimes make console gaming look simpler and more appealing , but mostly I’m talking about how the community treats PC gamers like elitists. What, just because our games run better than yours?

To make amends with gamers at large, I’ve devised a list of things you should never say to the PC community, so we can all learn to get along.

Please know that this is all in good fun; all hardware is valid.

“I bought my PC prebuilt!”

Photo: Yan Krukau Photo: Yan Krukau

If you say this to a PC gamer, you will absolutely hear about how much time and money you could have saved by just building the damn thing yourself.

“There are no differences between a console game and a PC game.”

Image: Blizzard Image: Blizzard

Between lower game price points, better graphics options, more robust mod support, just to name a few things, this is simply not true.

“I can’t even see what difference 60 FPS or 4K resolution make.”

Image: Martin Lopez Image: Martin Lopez

This is the entire reason people build PCs in the first place. I need to make my game look the best before I can start having fun.

“I’ll just wait for the Switch version”

Photo: Nintendo Photo: Nintendo

My brother in christ, have you heard of Steam or the Steam deck? What if you didn’t have to wait years for a port of the most interesting games around?

“I use a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse.”

Image: Valve Image: Valve

OK, auto-aim. You don’t want to pull this out in your Overwatch 2 or Call of Duty match. It’ll bring out some bad characters.

“Any keyboard is fine, to be honest”

Image: Lucie Liz Image: Lucie Liz

The second top reason anyone builds a computer: to eventually get into mechanical keyboards. And let me tell you, the clickety-clack of every switch you can pick makes a huge difference, even if it’s only in how loud my typing will sound.

“How many launchers do you use?”

Image: Valve Image: Valve

There’s only Steam, Xbox Game Pass, GOG Galaxy, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, Origin, the Rockstar Games Launcher, the Windows Store, Riot Client, UPlay, the Bethesda Launcher, Itchio…hmm, maybe console games have the right idea after all.

“Let’s play a couch co-op game together!”

Image: Jeshoots Image: Jeshoots

Most likely, the answer will just be no, since local multiplayer isn’t as common around these parts, so you’re better off just not asking. Plus, how am I supposed to sit in my gamer chair that’s designed to look like a race car while using my top of the line mouse if we’re in front of a TV?

“Can I play this game on a Mac?”

Image: Pixabay Image: Pixabay

Can I Google that for you, you filthy Macbook user?*

*Except you, Whoopi Goldberg. We love you.

“PC ports suck.”

Screenshot: The Last Of Us Screenshot: The Last Of Us

The truth is the truth, but it’s not nice to say it. Lately, it’s more common for a triple-A game to release in a somewhat broken state on PC than it is for things to just work.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Soooo… PC Gamers are a bunch of elitist sooks is what I am getting? You also forgot the one where they lose it if you give them grief about how things ‘just work’ on a console..

    FFS I am so sick of the ‘I chose this format/product/etc so it has to not only be better than everyone else’s but everyone who didn’t choose the same as me is stupid and I should tell them that’.

    PC’s (aside from yes the crappy ports) look and play better cause they cost more to keep up to date.. Spoilers: Ferraris cost more than a Camry and go faster.. what a surprise.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.