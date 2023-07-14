Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Changes Release Date To Avoid Baldur’s Gate 3

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, the upcoming title from the Australian Summerfall Studios, has been delayed by a week to make way for the release of Baldur’s Gate 3. Originally set to launch on August 3, the team behind the roleplaying musical game confirmed today that it will now be available to play from August 10.

Summerfall Studios shared the news in a tweet (and to backers of the game from Fig.co, back when it was known as Chorus), expressing their excitement for the release in just under a month, but noting they “want everyone to have ample space to check out Stray Gods when it launches,” given that the original launch date coincided with the full release of Baldur’s Gate 3.

They also noted that secondary to avoiding a release conflict with such a “hotly anticipated” title, the extra week would allow the Stray Gods team to complete the “huge undertaking,” especially for an indie shipping their debut game, of having “performance parity as close as possible, across every platform,” at launch.

It’s not uncommon for indie games (and even big AAA titles) to clear the space around a major release as big as Baldur’s Gate 3 to allow some breathing room for their game to be seen and played by a less preoccupied audience. In the week leading up to (and following) the launches of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and Final Fantasy XVI, new release calendars were noticeably barren, with studios not keen to compete against a launch bound to draw in a decent chunk of their intended audience.

Even Baldur’s Gate 3 itself shifted its release timeline to avoid butting up against Starfield and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, with Larian founder Swen Vincke telling our friends at Kotaku US that they didn’t want to be, “fighting for attention.” Given Stray Gods is also an RPG (albeit a very different type of RPG to Baldur’s Gate 3), it’s no surprise they were keen to steer clear of all that wildshaped bear-loving hype.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is set to release on all major consoles, as well as PC, on August 10.