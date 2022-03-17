Summerfall Studios’ Music RPG Is Now Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Melbourne developer Summerfall Studios has renamed its upcoming interactive musical adventure game. The game will now ship under the title Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical.

The title change comes as the studio announces a new publishing partnership with Humble Games.

Stray Gods tells the story of a woman named Grace. When the Last Muse of ancient Greek mythology dies in her arms, Grace receives a special gift that turns her world upside down. Plunged into a world of gods and monsters living among mortals in secret, Grace must piece together the mystery of the Last Muse’s death. The game itself is a musical. Like, as in, Wicked or Hamilton. An actual musical. Characters will break into song, and the songs present challenges to be overcome. Your choices within each song will determine Grace’s fate.

The game ran a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2019* and picked up a raft of talent along the way. The game scored its first major talent coup in Dragon Age creator David Gaider. Journey composer Austin Wintory joined the team, along with Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall of Tripod, and Montaigne’s Jess Cerro. High profile US voice talent including Laura Bailey and Troy Baker also signed onto the project. Melbourne’s own Liam Esler produces.

Because the studio is based in Melbourne, production slowed as pandemic restrictions closed the city down. With the vast majority of those restrictions now in the rearview mirror, Stray Gods is once again building steam.

“Thanks to our amazing supporters who backed our Fig campaign in 2019, we have been hard at work,” said Gaider in a press statement. “While it’s true that COVID slowed us down significantly, Humble’s assistance over the past year has allowed us to make Stray Gods bigger and better. Now we have full voice acting, more songs, and a longer play time. We’ve still got a while to go, but soon we’ll unveil everything and it will be worth the wait.”

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical does not yet have a release date. You can wishlist the game on Steam here, and keep up with development updates at its official Summerfall site.

*For transparency: the author of this piece backed the original Fig crowdfunding campaign.