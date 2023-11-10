Stray Gods, The Aussie-Made Musical RPG, Was Just Nominated For A Grammy

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, created by Melbourne’s Summerfall Studios, has been nominated for a Grammy.

The Grammy Awards, the annual music industry awards program, announced its 2023 field of nominees. Stray Gods found itself with a nom in the category Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media. Its composers — Austin Wintory, Tripod, and Montaigne (real name Jess Serro) — are all named in the nomination as its composers.

That’s right. Aussie acts Tripod and Montaigne are now technically Grammy-nominated artists. Wild and, I think, deserved. Wintory shared the nomination via his Twitter account and thanked his fellow creatives, calling it “a quintessential team effort.”

Stray Gods is up against some hefty competition in its category. Bear McCreary’s mighty God of War: Ragnarok score poses a serious threat and is the likely favourite to win. Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab’s score for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor should, I think, be considered a dark horse.

When I reviewed Stray Gods earlier this year, I noted how I felt its music and lyrics didn’t quite work for me. I understood, even then, that that take was entirely subjective. There would be people who would love what Summerfall had created, and this is proof of it. Summerfall pulled off a musical project so ambitious that even the music industry itself had to tip its hat.

The 66th Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on February 24, 2024.

Get in there, Summerfall. Let’s win a Grammy for Stray Gods.