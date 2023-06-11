‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Stray Gods, The Melbourne-Made Musical RPG, Is Now Launching On Consoles Too

Published 4 mins ago: June 12, 2023 at 9:39 am -
Filed to:aussie games
aussie indiesaustralian gamesaustralian made gamesindie gamesmelbournemusic gamesmusicalrole playing gamesrpgrpgsstray godssummerfall studiosvictoria
Image: Summerfall Studios

Melbourne-made musical RPG Stray Gods is officially coming to consoles when it launches on August 3.

The game, created by Australian developers Summerfall Studios, has been in production for several years and boasts no small amount of talent. It’s a little game with grand ambitions, written by Dragon Age scribe David Gaider and starring VO royalty like Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker and Janina Gavankar. For a time, Stray Gods was listed as only releasing on PC. now, followoing yesterday’s Future Games Show, its been revealed that the game will also come to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles when it launches in August.

Stray Gods follows a woman named Grace, who falls in with a group of Greek Gods living among human beings in secret. Grace possesses powers of musical persuasion, and her greatest internal battles are fought through music and song. Each song flows and changes depending on your responses, altering the lyrics stanza by stanza to secure a desired outcome. With her new friends in tow, she will need to unravel the mystery of the Last Muse’s untimely death.

Stray Gods launches on Steam and consoles on August 3rd. You can wishlist it on Steam here.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

