Stray Gods, The Melbourne-Made Musical RPG, Is Now Launching On Consoles Too

Melbourne-made musical RPG Stray Gods is officially coming to consoles when it launches on August 3.

The game, created by Australian developers Summerfall Studios, has been in production for several years and boasts no small amount of talent. It’s a little game with grand ambitions, written by Dragon Age scribe David Gaider and starring VO royalty like Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker and Janina Gavankar. For a time, Stray Gods was listed as only releasing on PC. now, followoing yesterday’s Future Games Show, its been revealed that the game will also come to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles when it launches in August.

YOU ASKED AND WE DELIVERED Stoked to announce at #FutureGamesShow 📢 #StrayGods🏛️ is coming to PC & CONSOLES August 3! ⭐️you get a stray god! you get a stray god! everybody gets a stray god!!⭐️ Catch the new trailer now 📽️👉 https://t.co/70BaAbqUrl — Summerfall Studios – Stray Gods is coming AUG 3 🎉 (@summerfallgames) June 10, 2023

Stray Gods follows a woman named Grace, who falls in with a group of Greek Gods living among human beings in secret. Grace possesses powers of musical persuasion, and her greatest internal battles are fought through music and song. Each song flows and changes depending on your responses, altering the lyrics stanza by stanza to secure a desired outcome. With her new friends in tow, she will need to unravel the mystery of the Last Muse’s untimely death.

Stray Gods launches on Steam and consoles on August 3rd. You can wishlist it on Steam here.