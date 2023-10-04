Australian Game Developer Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners

The Australian Game Developer Awards, the AGDAs, have returned for another year. Held every year at the conlcusion of the Games Connect Australia Pacific developer conference that opens Melbourne International Games Week, the AGDAs celebrate the best and brightest Australian game development talent. They are a bright spotlight on the greatest games to come from the local scene in the last twelve months, and a chance for the local industry to come together gas one another up on a job bloody well done in an industry that gets tougher and more competitive by the day.

The stage was set for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Melbourne’s Summerfall Games to sweep the awards, and it certainly took home its fair share. Other major victories went to Moving Out 2, Wylde Hearts, Gubbins, Partum Artifex and more! Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners. So very richly deserved, one and all.

Game of the Year

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Summerfall Games

Find it on Steam here.

Studio of the Year

PlaySide Studios

Find their games on Steam here.

Adam Lancman Award

Trent Kusters

Excellence in Ongoing Games

Wylde Flowers

Studio Drydock

Find it on Steam here.

Excellence in Sound Design

Gubbins

Studio Folly

Find it on iOS here.

Excellence in AR/VR

Espire 2: Stealth Operatives

Digital Lode Immersive Media

Find it on Meta Quest here.

Excellence in Gameplay

Moving Out 2

SMG Studio

Find it on Steam here.

Excellence in Narrative

Amarantus

ub4q

Find it on Steam here.

O’Saurus Studios

Find their games on Steam here.

Empower Award (Surprise Bonus Round)

Caitlin Lomax

Empower Award

Dylan Bennett

Rising Star

Ryan Penning

Excellence in Emerging Games

Partum Artifex

DalaKoala Games

Find it on Steam here.

Excellence in Impactful Games

Earthlingo

Earthlingo

Find it on Steam here.

Excellence in Music

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Summerfall Games

Find it on Steam here.

Excellence in Mobile Gaming

My Little Pony: Mane Merge

Gameloft (Brisbane)

Find it on iOS here.

Excellence in Technical Design

Phantom Abyss

Team WIBY

Find it on Steam here.

Excellence in Accessibility

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Summerfall Games

Find it on Steam here.

Excellence in Art

The Master’s Pupil

Pat Naoum

Find it on Steam here.

Image: The AGDAs