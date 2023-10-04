Australian Game Developer Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners

The Australian Game Developer Awards, the AGDAs, have returned for another year. Held every year at the conlcusion of the Games Connect Australia Pacific developer conference that opens Melbourne International Games Week, the AGDAs celebrate the best and brightest Australian game development talent. They are a bright spotlight on the greatest games to come from the local scene in the last twelve months, and a chance for the local industry to come together gas one another up on a job bloody well done in an industry that gets tougher and more competitive by the day.
The stage was set for Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical by Melbourne’s Summerfall Games to sweep the awards, and it certainly took home its fair share. Other major victories went to Moving Out 2, Wylde Hearts, Gubbins, Partum Artifex and more! Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners. So very richly deserved, one and all.
Game of the Year
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Summerfall Games
Game Of The Year
Goes to…
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Studio of the Year
PlaySide Studios
Find their games on Steam here.
Studio of the Year
Goes to…
Adam Lancman Award
Trent Kusters
Adam Lancman Award
Excellence in Ongoing Games
Wylde Flowers
Studio Drydock
Excellence in Ongoing Games is…
Excellence in Sound Design
Gubbins
Studio Folly
Excellence in Sound Design thanks to @APRAAMCOS
Excellence in AR/VR
Espire 2: Stealth Operatives
Digital Lode Immersive Media
Excellence in AR/VR is…
Espire 2: Stealth Operatives
Excellence in Gameplay
Moving Out 2
SMG Studio
Excellence in Gameplay is…
Excellence in Narrative
Amarantus
ub4q
Excellence in Narrative is…
The MIGW Award sponsored by Creative Victoria
O’Saurus Studios
Find their games on Steam here.
MIGW Award sponsored by @Creative_Vic
Goes to…
Empower Award (Surprise Bonus Round)
Caitlin Lomax
Empower Award
Dylan Bennett
Empower Award
Goes to…
Rising Star
Ryan Penning
Rising Star
Goes to..
Excellence in Emerging Games
Partum Artifex
DalaKoala Games
Excellence in Emerging Games is…
Excellence in Impactful Games
Earthlingo
Earthlingo
Excellence in Impactful Games is…
Excellence in Music
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Summerfall Games
Excellence in Music is…
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Excellence in Mobile Gaming
My Little Pony: Mane Merge
Gameloft (Brisbane)
Excellence in Mobile Games is…
Excellence in Technical Design
Phantom Abyss
Team WIBY
Excellence in Technical Design is…
Excellence in Accessibility
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Summerfall Games
Excellence in Accessibility is…
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Excellence in Art
The Master’s Pupil
Pat Naoum
Excellence in Art is…
