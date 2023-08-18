Baldur’s Gate 3: This Monk Build Lets You Deal A Couple Hundred Damage Per Turn

Baldur’s Gate 3 can put up quite the challenge in terms of combat. And given that the RPG’s narrative is fixed across a finite set of outcomes and the fights running strictly by the numbers of D&D, the game presents a solid opportunity for those who enjoy a bit of minmaxing. One such player has devised a Monk build with the capacity to absolutely crush enemies not just with tens of points of damage, but hundreds of points of damage.

Originally spotted by PC Gamer and devised by Reddit user OrkoTheMage, it only takes a specific multiclass configuration and a pair of magic items to start dealing triple-digit damage across multiple attacks using unarmed strike and every Monk’s favorite technique, flurry of blows. Here’s what ya gotta do:

With a Strength of 22, grab eight levels in a Way of the Open Fist Monk and three levels in a Thief Rogue

and Grab the Tavern Brawler feat

Acquire the Gloves of Soul Catching and the Boots of Uninhibited Kushigo

OrkoTheMage also recommends juicing this build with the Vest of Soul Rejuvenation, Mask of Soul Perception, the Deathstalker Mantle, and the Helldusk Gloves.

This build exploits bonus actions from feats and gear to stack that die formula above to deliver eight friggin’ attacks each with an average of around 30 damage for basically 240 points of damage each turn. At the far end of that average damage, this build can deal as much as 340 points.

Read More: Baldur’s Gate 3’s Combat Is Tough, Here Are 12 Tips To Help You Fight

If you’re not terribly used to D&D numbers, let me be clear: That’s a lot of fucking damage.

This wild, 240-damage capable monk build is but one of many wild accomplishments we’ve seen thus far in Baldur’s Gate 3. Bloodthirsty Druids have found ways to team up with Wizards to send an Owlbear falling on top of a foe to deal as much as 1,000 points of damage. And, if you’re more the lover and not the fighter, you might be interested in other achievements, such as world records for speedrunning sex in Baldur’s Gate 3.