Activision Says MW3 Is A Full Priced, “Premium” Release After Steam DLC Creates Confusion

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is slated to release in November after being officially teased last week, but up until now there’s been questions surrounding whether the new release would be a premium stand-alone launch, or an add-on. Activision has now confirmed that the release of the upcoming Call of Duty is expected to be a full, premium game sitting at the retail price of $70USD.

The confirmation came from a statement by Activision shared to Twitter user CharlieIntel, a popular Call of Duty news account. “As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release. It will be priced accordingly at $70 USD,” an Activision spokesperson told CharlieIntel.

The confusion surrounding what shape (and pricing structure) the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III would take came from the game being listed as an add-on on Steam. However, CharlieIntel claims this is due to Activision’s Call of Duty HQ app, which is aimed at simplifying the process of launching any of the series’ games in future.

“All Call of Duty games will be an add-on for the Call of Duty HQ app going forward,” they said of the change. As a result, the “add-on” wording for the upcoming release seems to be more a technicality than a reality.

Given that Bloomberg previously reported that Activision was considering skipping a 2023 Call of Duty release due to cost measures, with expanded DLC developed in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games to take its place, it’s no surprise that players were unsure of where Modern Warfare III might sit on the spectrum from ‘glorified DLC’ to stand-alone title.

The rough pricing and structure of the game isn’t the only details Activision has confirmed so far, with previous confirmation that Call of Duty releases would continue to come to PlayStation 5 despite Microsoft’s acquisition deal for Activision Blizzard reaching the final stages. There’s currently a decade-long agreement in place to continue bringing Activision games to Sony’s consoles, so for those members of the non-Microsoft platform gang, you won’t have to miss out on this one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to release on 10 November, 2023, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.