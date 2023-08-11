At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Payday 3, the sequel to what’s widely considered the gaming world’s best heist series, is coming out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC on September 21 and it’s safe to say we’re pumped. To help you get the jump on your preorder, we’ve done some research to figure out which retailer is peddling the cheapest copy right now.

But first – what is Payday 3 and what’s new? Well, it’s a high-octane, co-op FPS game that allows players to stage the perfect heist. You’ll fill the role of a former Payday Gang member who has stepped out of retirement to resume your reign of terror. A new threat has arisen, so the gang must band together to crush them in the Big Apple.

The best thing about any Payday game is that you’re rewarded for being greedy. The better you execute your plan, the more rewards you’ll reap. That doesn’t mean you have to creep through the shadows for every heist. You can even walk in guns blazing if that’s more your style. Take some hostages, go it alone or better yet, rally up some friends.

Where can you preorder Payday 3 for cheap in Australia?

Image: Deep Silver

If you’re after a hard copy of Payday 3 for your console, it’s being launched as a Day One Edition. Exclusive to preorders, the Payday 3: Day One Edition comes with bonus content, including the full game, Trifecta Lootbag, Venomous Verdigris Mask and the Obsidian Glitz Outfit.

Right now, MightyApe has the cheapest copy of Payday 3, offering it on Xbox and PS5 for $49.

Amazon Australia, The Gamesmen and JB Hi-Fi are all offering the next best price, which is $54, but Amazon includes free shipping, so it shakes out to be the cheapest of the lot.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Payday 3 in Australia:

If you’re playing on PC, or you’d prefer to buy your games digitally, you’ll notice that many of the retailers are offering the standard digital edition for the same price, but there are also deluxe Silver or Gold editions. Payday 3‘s Silver Edition will score you the same preorder bonuses as grabbing a hard copy, plus three days of early access, your first six months of the Season Pass and a special Dark Sterling Mask. If you go for Gold, then you’ll nab early access, your first twelve months of the Season Pass for free, as well as the Dark Sterling Mask, the Skull of Liberty Mask and Gold Slate Gloves.

You can also preorder Payday 3 Day One Edition on PC from any of the online retailers below:

There’s even a Collector’s Edition of Payday 3 available for all platforms, however, you’ll struggle to find any stockists if you’re a PC or Xbox gamer. Amazon is the only retailer we’ve spotted that’s offering the PC and Xbox versions for $199.95.

For the PS5 Collector’s Edition, Amazon and JB Hi-Fi both have it for the cheapest price, but keeping in mind that it’s an online exclusive item, you’re better off preordering your loot with Amazon, since there’s no delivery fee.

The Collector’s Edition includes a copy of the game, the preorder content plus bonus content, the Gold Season pass, as well as a bunch of awesome goodies featuring The Collector’s Mask, a custom deck of cards, stickers and a membership letter to the Collector’s Club.

You can preorder the Collector’s Edition of Payday 3 below:

Payday 3 will be released in Australia on September 21 and is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.