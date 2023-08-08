First Big Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Fixes Dick Clipping, Missing Underwear, And More

Baldur’s Gate 3 got it’s first major post-launch patch today on PC, and the patch notes mention fixes to rogue genitalia and missing undies, among other, more pedestrian things like “Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in dialogue.”

Larian Studios is calling the August 8 update Hotfix 2, otherwise known as version 4.1.1.3630146 of a game that spent over two years in Early Acccess. What players experienced previoulsy was only a small slice of the world being built, however, and now that the whole thing is out in the wild, Larian has had a chance to discover, analyze, and improve on a ton of issues with the Dungeons & Dragons RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3 hasn’t been shy about how horny it is. The game opens with a warning about nudity, even if some Twitch streamers feigned shock anyway when things started to get hot and heavy. Naturally, matters of sexuality topped the list of the new patch notes:

Penises C and D no longer clip through some githyanki clothing.

Male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies.

Githyanki clothing is the cool, sophisticated version of bikini armor, with metal chestplates and belts connected by leather. Players can now enjoy it without worrying about their massive dongs poking through. The underwear mishap, meanwhile, is related to a specific incident that blew up on Reddit in which a brave gnome sorcerer’s robe turned into a make-shift parachute as he fell, leaving nothing to the imagination.

“We’re busy working away on squashing some of the remaining bugs and issues that have come up since launch,” the studio wrote today. “We’ve got a new hotfix for you this week, addressing almost 300 crashes, blockers, and bugs.” My personal favorite one of these fixes is, “Fixed pauses and long silences in over 200 dialogues.” I hope Larian is getting some sleep as the game cracks the top 10 most played games ever on Steam.

Here’s the full patch notes for hotfix 2: