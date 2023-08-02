Disco Elysium Is Only $16 With The August Humble Choice Collection Deal

The Humble Choice Collection for August has dropped, and comes with a solid new lineup of eight PC games for subscribers that include the likes of Disco Elysium and Chivalry 2. The subscription service will set you back $16.95 AUD a month (or $12 for our US friends), and each month brings a wave of new titles that you can download and keep forever – even if you cancel your subscription.
Here’s the full curated lineup available via the Humble Choice Collection in August:
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- Chivalry 2
- Road 96
- Trek to Yomi
- Arcade Paradise
- SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator
- Tin Can
- Hot Brass
Given that Disco Elysium: The Final Cut will set you back $59.95 on Steam currently, the Humble Choice Collection is a pretty solid deal without taking into account the other games available. If you’re a thrifty legend and love scoring games at a bargain, we’ve calculated that this month’s collection from Humble Bundle would cost $292.72 to purchase directly from Steam at the time of writing – that’s over $275 in savings.
The Humble Choice Collection subscription also includes access to the Humble Games Collection and the Vault, which includes games like A Short Hike, Ghost Song, and Signalis. You’ll also get up to 20% off the Humble store, which currently has titles like Remnant 2 (for pre-order) and Armored Core VI up for grabs at a great price.
If you’re not a big fan of subscriptions with rotating selections, Humble Bundle also offers the option to skip any given month if you’re not vibing the game options.
Whether you’re a fan of bigger titles like Chivalry 2 or want to get into the masterpiece that is Disco Elysium, or are keen to check out lesser-known titles and find your new favourite, this month’s lineup is really bringing the goods at a bloody bargain.
Will you be copping the August Humble Choice Collection? Which title are you most keen for?
