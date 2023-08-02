kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Disco Elysium Is Only $16 With The August Humble Choice Collection Deal

Emily Spindler Avatar
Emily Spindler
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Humble Choice Collection for August has dropped, and comes with a solid new lineup of eight PC games for subscribers that include the likes of Disco Elysium and Chivalry 2. The subscription service will set you back $16.95 AUD a month (or $12 for our US friends), and each month brings a wave of new titles that you can download and keep forever – even if you cancel your subscription.

Here’s the full curated lineup available via the Humble Choice Collection in August:

  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
  • Chivalry 2
  • Road 96
  • Trek to Yomi
  • Arcade Paradise
  • SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator
  • Tin Can
  • Hot Brass

Given that Disco Elysium: The Final Cut will set you back $59.95 on Steam currently, the Humble Choice Collection is a pretty solid deal without taking into account the other games available. If you’re a thrifty legend and love scoring games at a bargain, we’ve calculated that this month’s collection from Humble Bundle would cost $292.72 to purchase directly from Steam at the time of writing – that’s over $275 in savings.

The Humble Choice Collection subscription also includes access to the Humble Games Collection and the Vault, which includes games like A Short Hike, Ghost Song, and Signalis. You’ll also get up to 20% off the Humble store, which currently has titles like Remnant 2 (for pre-order) and Armored Core VI up for grabs at a great price. 

If you’re not a big fan of subscriptions with rotating selections, Humble Bundle also offers the option to skip any given month if you’re not vibing the game options.

Whether you’re a fan of bigger titles like Chivalry 2 or want to get into the masterpiece that is Disco Elysium, or are keen to check out lesser-known titles and find your new favourite, this month’s lineup is really bringing the goods at a bloody bargain.

Will you be copping the August Humble Choice Collection? Which title are you most keen for?

