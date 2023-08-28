This Baldur’s Gate 3 Spell Can Help You Find Secrets In The RPG’s World

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of nooks and crannies to explore to find hidden areas and loot, and sometimes you’ll need to have certain spells or characters on hand to access those tucked-away places. One example of this is Feather Fall, which, on the surface, allows your team to jump long distances without having to worry about taking fall damage. However, if you know where to use it, you can find some hidden secrets within Baldur’s Gate 3’s world.

Who can learn Feather Fall?

As a spell, Feather Fall is mostly restricted to the magic users in your party, but certain Rogue and Fighter subclasses can also learn the spell through leveling up. Bard, Sorcerer, and Wizard can learn it normally, or you can teach it to the Rogue subclass Arcane Trickster, or Fighter subclass Eldritch Knight.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

If you don’t have anyone who knows the spell on-hand, you can also cast it by using the Scroll of Feather Fall, which is an item you can buy from Arron, the merchant at the Emerald Grove in Act 1. It’s good this item is accessible early, because one of the best uses of Feather Fall is found in the game’s early hours.

What secrets can I access with Feather Fall?

An early place to use Feather Fall is in the Blighted Village in Act 1. While passing through this area, you’ll find a well across from the fast travel point that you can descend down to find an underground cave system. Here you can fight some powerful enemies, though do be aware if you have arachnophobia that they are mostly giant spiders that can teleport. However, you’ll also find a seemingly endless chasm that, if you simply jump down, you’ll fall to your death. But if you cast Feather Fall, you can gracefully reach the bottom and end up in the Underdark.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

You can reach this area normally by progressing the main plot, but unless you go out of your way to find this particular spot, you’ll miss it on your way to your next destination. This section of the Underdark features some high-level enemies like powerful minotaurs and the Bulette boss fight, but also has a camp area where you can find some good loot. It’ll be tough getting there, but it’s one example of how using spells outside of a combat context can open up new paths within Baldur’s Gate 3.