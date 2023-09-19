Powerhouse Late: Gaming Event Returns Next Thursday, And The Lineup Is Stacked

Powerhouse Late: Gaming, a showcase of local Australian games and the people who make them, returns to Ultimo next week, and you should maybe consider heading along if you live in Sydney.

As with previous Powerhouse Late: Gaming evenings, there’s a bit on, and it’s all free to check out (though registrations are recommended due to venue capacity, and you can do that here)! Below, you’ll find the evening’s timetable, straight from the Powerhouse website, with a few annotations from me.

TALKS

5–9pm Level Up: Game Industry mini-talks

5–9pm Score in games featuring Australian game composers

5–9pm The Dungeon Experience preview with Jacob Janerka and Simon Boxer

All of the evening’s talks will be worth attending, but this chance to check out The Dungeon Experience and hear from the local team working on it is reason enough to pop by IMO. BUT, as if that wasn’t enough, you’ll get to hear from Untitled Goose Game and Frog Detective composer Dan Golding during the panel on video game scores. Embarrassment of riches. Get around it.

LIVE STREAM

5–9pm Back Pocket live

An incredible opportunity to watch former Kotaku AU nutbar Ruby Innes do her extremely funny thing live on stage, along with Pete, Gus, and Will from the Back Pocket crew.

TABLETOP ARENAS

5–9pm Tabletop board games

5–9pm Tabletop role-playing games

Roll some dice! Make some friends! That is an order.

VIDEO GAMES

5–9pm Wood & Weather by Paper House

5–9pm Game developer showcase

5–9pm Macabre by Weforge Studio

If you didn’t get to check out Wood & Weather while it was part of Steam Next Fest, here’s a great chance to see it in action and chat to the very lovely team from Melbourne’s Paper House!

PERFORMANCE

6pm-8pm Big Sand live show

6.30pm Magic City Counterpoint

Music! Performance! Culture! A place to retreat to if Ruby’s telling too many dick jokes!

Powerhouse Late: Gaming will kick off at 5 pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023 and run until around 9pm. That’s not all that late for a school night, you can make that work!

For more info, you can check out the official website and secure your spot right over here.

Image: Paper House