Queensland Games Industry To Receive $5 Million Funding Boost

Screen Queensland has announced a $5 million “injection” into digital games funding for developers in the state over the 2023 to 2024 period. The Palaszczuk Government will be providing support alongside Screen Queensland to boost the state’s booming digital games industry as it continues to grow.

The Palaszczuk Government is funding $2 million towards Screen Queensland’s Digital Games Incentive (DGI), Games Grants and Game Residency program, with Screen Queensland providing an additional $3 million, which is being “sourced internally.”

The commitment of $5 million aims to help the state “harness the economics, industry, and employment benefits of Queensland’s rapidly expanding digital games sector.” In 2022, Queensland saw an 11% rise in the amount of full-time jobs in games following the introduction of the DGI and Games Grants. More than 300 new local positions were created as part of this – which accounts for almost half of all games development jobs created across Australia in that timeframe.

Screen Queensland’s Digital Games Incentive offers developers a 15% rebate on “eligible Queensland Game Development Expenditure”, setting it above NSW’s 10% Digital Games Rebate – which recently saw a cut in funding, and then a subsequent reversal of said cuts.

Assistant Minister to the Premier Bart Mellish said in a press release that the Palaszczuk Government’s investment aimed to “ensure Queensland becomes a driving force in the Australian digital games industry, by providing competitive incentives and programs to support our specialist local talent pool.”

“Our government is proud to further invest in games development and it’s clear our 15 per cent Digital Games Incentive is a game-changer, prompting unprecedented growth for the sector in Queensland,” Mellish said.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney called Queensland “home to some of the world’s most talented and imaginative games developers,” in a statement, and said Screen Queensland was proud to be able to support local talent through further investment and initiatives.

“Our funding supports creative Queenslanders to develop digital games that intrigue and entertain fans across the globe — bringing the benefits of a multi-billion dollar industry into our state, while contributing to our reputation as a leading hub for innovation and technical advancement.”

Funding for digital games at both state and federal levels continue to see boosts as the industry grows exponentially – the global digital games industry generated $275.9 billion in revenue in 2022, more than any other creative industry. The Australian games industry is worth more than $248 million locally.

Screen Queensland’s efforts in previous years have seen more than $2 million invested in 2022-23 to support eleven projects through the DGI, eight through Games Grants, and 15 practitioners through the first Games Residency program, with an estimated $11.5 million in local expenditure generated from the DGI alone.

Projects such as Broadside Games’ Bears In Space, Tantalus North’s Cities: Skylines – Remastered, and Team WIBY’s Phantom Abyss all received support through Screen Queensland’s DGI in the 2022-23 financial year alongside a range of other projects.

We’ll likely see plenty more local gems coming out of Queensland in the years to come as further developers and studios take advantage of funding and incentives to grow their projects in the state.

Lead Image Credit: Broadside Games