Here Are The 7 Games Receiving Screen Queensland Support

Published 1 hour ago: August 23, 2022 at 4:04 pm -
Filed to:aus games industry
aussieaussie devsaussie gamesaustraliascreen queensland
Screen Queensland has announced the four projects receiving funding through their Digital Games Incentive, as well as the three projects being supported through their Games Grants.

Announced yesterday through an official press release, Screen Queensland will be supporting 7 game projects being developed in Queensland with more than $1 million total in development funding.

The Digital Games Incentive provides a 15% rebate for eligible games that spend a minimum of $250,000, while the Games Grants acts as a seed funding program for indie studios in the state to support the different stages of development, from prototype to full launch, with up to $90,000 each in funding.

The studios, as well as the games, that will be receiving support from Screen Queensland include:

  • Protostar Games – It’s Literally Just Mowing, a chill, casual mobile game where you literally just mow lawns. I have it on my phone, it’s very vibey. Available now on Android and iOS.
  • Drop Bear Bytes – Broken Roads is a narrative-driven RPG set in post-apocalyptic Australia (think top-down Mad Max) which, as stated in the game’s Steam description, is ‘born from a love of traditional role-playing games’. It’ll be out on PC and consoles next year.
  • Gameloft Brisbane – This one’s a mystery one, as it’s an unannounced mobile game with a ‘leading international publisher’ coming out next year.
  • Prideful Sloth – Another unannounced PC and console game here, but it’s coming from the developers behind Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles and Grow: Song of the Evertree, two absolutely beautiful games. I can’t wait to see where they go with this.
  • Maxart – Servonauts is a casual co-op puzzle game set in an orbital service station. It’s a goofy futuristic puzzle game that you might remember from the Screen Australia list of indie games getting government funding.
  • Half Sun Studios – The last mystery game here, it’s an unannounced title from a new studio that describes itself as a rogue-lite combining deck-building and action gameplay. While we don’t know a lot about it yet, a demo will be coming through next year.
  • Chinfinger – Squidge is a sci-fi puzzle adventure game with physics-based gameplay and a sense of humour. It looks like Chinfinger is a new studio too, and they’re set to finish prototype development early next year.

It’s great to see a few new studios in the ring getting funding for their games, and I’m especially excited to see what Prideful Sloth is working on. Screen Queensland has also supported other great games from the sunshine state such as Unpacking from Witch Beam and Phantom Abyss from Team WIBY, so a big wahoo for Aussie devs!

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • You hate to see it, but it’s hard to argue that there isn’t a correlation between support for nurturing a multibillion-dollar industry and the colour of the state government of the day.

    • Was following BR for a bit, til it got buried under the mountain of other followed games on Steam. While it’s more of a post-Mad Max 1 style rather than the original, at this point nobody remembers the first lol

      So long as one can kickstart the Westralian secession in it, it’s all good.

      The second-latest Steam press update is interesting, they’ve found a publisher.

      “We’ve been working with Versus Evil all of this year and are really stoked to partner with them. They’ve published some of the best RPGs of the last decade and it’s great that Broken Roads is joining their lineup.

      There have been a number of significant changes and improvements we’ve been tight-lipped about which we will go into more detail next week at gamescom and show off in upcoming dev blogs and videos, including:

      – Major improvements to environment and character art
      – Shift to fully 3D maps (from 2D tile-based scenes)
      – We have revamped combat, but will touch on that in the future
      – Entirely reworked skill system, moving from skill trees to integer-based skills
      – Overhaul and improvement of all animations
      – UI redesign coming in the next few months
      – Additional artists, developers and designers are now in the project

      We’re also working with Knights of Unity (the team that helped develop Disco Elysium) who have been doing a fantastic job across the board over the last six months, from Unity tools through to many of the in-game improvements mentioned above.”

