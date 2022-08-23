Here Are The 7 Games Receiving Screen Queensland Support

Screen Queensland has announced the four projects receiving funding through their Digital Games Incentive, as well as the three projects being supported through their Games Grants.

Announced yesterday through an official press release, Screen Queensland will be supporting 7 game projects being developed in Queensland with more than $1 million total in development funding.

The Digital Games Incentive provides a 15% rebate for eligible games that spend a minimum of $250,000, while the Games Grants acts as a seed funding program for indie studios in the state to support the different stages of development, from prototype to full launch, with up to $90,000 each in funding.

The studios, as well as the games, that will be receiving support from Screen Queensland include:

Protostar Games – It’s Literally Just Mowing, a chill, casual mobile game where you literally just mow lawns. I have it on my phone, it’s very vibey. Available now on Android and iOS.

– It’s Literally Just Mowing, a chill, casual mobile game where you literally just mow lawns. I have it on my phone, it’s very vibey. Available now on Android and iOS. Drop Bear Bytes – Broken Roads is a narrative-driven RPG set in post-apocalyptic Australia (think top-down Mad Max) which, as stated in the game’s Steam description, is ‘born from a love of traditional role-playing games’. It’ll be out on PC and consoles next year.

– Broken Roads is a narrative-driven RPG set in post-apocalyptic Australia (think top-down Mad Max) which, as stated in the game’s Steam description, is ‘born from a love of traditional role-playing games’. It’ll be out on PC and consoles next year. Gameloft Brisbane – This one’s a mystery one, as it’s an unannounced mobile game with a ‘leading international publisher’ coming out next year.

– This one’s a mystery one, as it’s an unannounced mobile game with a ‘leading international publisher’ coming out next year. Prideful Sloth – Another unannounced PC and console game here, but it’s coming from the developers behind Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles and Grow: Song of the Evertree, two absolutely beautiful games. I can’t wait to see where they go with this.

– Another unannounced PC and console game here, but it’s coming from the developers behind Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles and Grow: Song of the Evertree, two absolutely beautiful games. I can’t wait to see where they go with this. Maxart – Servonauts is a casual co-op puzzle game set in an orbital service station. It’s a goofy futuristic puzzle game that you might remember from the Screen Australia list of indie games getting government funding.

Servonauts is a casual co-op puzzle game set in an orbital service station. It’s a goofy futuristic puzzle game that you might remember from the Screen Australia list of indie games getting government funding. Half Sun Studios – The last mystery game here, it’s an unannounced title from a new studio that describes itself as a rogue-lite combining deck-building and action gameplay. While we don’t know a lot about it yet, a demo will be coming through next year.

The last mystery game here, it’s an unannounced title from a new studio that describes itself as a rogue-lite combining deck-building and action gameplay. While we don’t know a lot about it yet, a demo will be coming through next year. Chinfinger – Squidge is a sci-fi puzzle adventure game with physics-based gameplay and a sense of humour. It looks like Chinfinger is a new studio too, and they’re set to finish prototype development early next year.

It’s great to see a few new studios in the ring getting funding for their games, and I’m especially excited to see what Prideful Sloth is working on. Screen Queensland has also supported other great games from the sunshine state such as Unpacking from Witch Beam and Phantom Abyss from Team WIBY, so a big wahoo for Aussie devs!