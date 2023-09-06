Sea Of Stars Sells 250,000 Copies In First Week, Smashing First-Year Sales Goal

Sea of Stars, the retro-inspired title that has been likened to games from the SNES era of Squaresoft RPGS such as Chrono Trigger, has smashed yet another sales goal only one week on from release – selling more copies across multiple platforms in seven days than the studio projected for the entire year.

Sabotage took to X to share their thanks for fan support, confirming that Sea of Stars has now sold 250,000 copies since launch on 29 August. ““We had projections for the first year, but it only took you all a single week. Thank you,” the post said.

The studio previously revealed that 100,000 copies sold within the first 24 hours of release – and it looks like the hype and praise being laid on the title is doing wonders for sales. This doesn’t even take into account the number of players who’ve accessed the title via PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass simultaneously, which would likely put numbers much, much higher.

Sea of Stars released sandwiched smack-bang between two major RPG releases (Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield) and as a smaller title had its work cut out for it. It received rave reviews, with Metacritic scores across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch platforms ranging from 89 to 91. Some reviews called it an “unmissable” RPG which brought a level of familiarity and homage to the titles it’s inspired by, while also providing a totally unique experience.

If you’ve yet to try out Sea of Stars, there’s a demo available on the Steam store, as well as the Nintendo Switch eShop. There’s also currently a DLC in the works, Throes of the Watchmaker – which was a fulfilled stretch goal on the game’s Kickstarter back in 2020 and described as a “fully fledged side-adventure,” free to all those who backed the game.

Given it’s only been one week since Sea of Stars hit digital shelves, we’re likely to see plenty more sales goals reached as the RPG goes from one strength to another.



Have you been playing Sea of Stars? Let us know in the comments.