Starfield Will Get DLSS Support, An FOV Slider, And More In Future Updates

Starfield’s first update is here and its… pretty small and not very exciting. However, Bethesda has confirmed that some highly desired features and improvements, including DLSS support, will be added to the RPG via future updates.

In a September 9 update on Steam, Bethesda confirmed that it would add DLSS support to Starfield’s PC port. Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology often helps players achieve higher resolution and better performance in demanding PC games. The popular feature was missing from the massive space RPG at launch, leading to a lot of controversy and fan mods to add it to the game. Starfield did support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution feature, FSR2, though many PC players greatly prefer DLSS and modded it into the RPG as soon as they could.

Bethesda also confirmed more quality-of-life features would be added in the future, including better maps and an FOV slider.