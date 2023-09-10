This Week In Games Australia: Mortal Kombat 1 Leads A Post-Starfield Frenzy

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week: With Starfield in the rearview mirror, video game silly season resumes with a vengeance. WB Games, Ubisoft and Nintendo all pounce at once, with Mortal Kombat 1, The Crew Motorfest and Baiten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster all launching at once.

In between the three-way AAA fight for shelf space, there is a stack of indies attempting to get between them, like Hauma, The Isle Tide Hotel, Summum Aeterna and Urbo. Among these titles, Nintendo’s taking a second bite of the apple, launching the year’s most comically long title, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Part One – The Teal Mask.

Don’t forget: If you’d like a preview of this piece each week, check out The Kotaku Australia Podcast every Friday! Emily and I go through the coming week’s releases and pick out a few of our favourites (amongst in-depth and friendly chats about what we’re currently playing).

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

September 11

Hauma: A Detective Noir Story (PC)

Tavernacle! (PC)

September 12

Neon White (PS5, NS)

Retail

Somnipathy (PC)

September 13

30XX (NS)

Eternights (PS5, PC, PS4)

[I] Doesn’t Exist (PC, MAC)

The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

MythForce (PC)

Nour: Play With Your Food (PS5, PC, PS4)

Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

September 14

The Crew Motorfest (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Gravity Oddity (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Gunbrella (PC, NS)

Land Above, Sea Below (PC)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

(PC version September 19)

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Part One – The Teal Mask

Solace State: Emotional Cyberpunk Stories (PC)

Summum Aeterna (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix (XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

Ugly (PC, NS, XBO)

Urbo (PC)

September 15

Ad Infinitum (PS5, XSX, PC)

AK-xolotl (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster (NS)

Dune: Spice Wars (PC)

Out of early access!

F1 Manager 23 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Retail

Solar Ash (XSX, NS, XBO)

Smurfs Kart (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

The Walking Dead: Betrayal (PC)

Image: WB Games, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Kotaku Australia