This Week In Games Australia: Mortal Kombat 1 Leads A Post-Starfield Frenzy

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.
This week: With Starfield in the rearview mirror, video game silly season resumes with a vengeance. WB Games, Ubisoft and Nintendo all pounce at once, with Mortal Kombat 1, The Crew Motorfest and Baiten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster all launching at once.
In between the three-way AAA fight for shelf space, there is a stack of indies attempting to get between them, like Hauma, The Isle Tide Hotel, Summum Aeterna and Urbo. Among these titles, Nintendo’s taking a second bite of the apple, launching the year’s most comically long title, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Part One – The Teal Mask.
Don’t forget: If you’d like a preview of this piece each week, check out The Kotaku Australia Podcast every Friday! Emily and I go through the coming week’s releases and pick out a few of our favourites (amongst in-depth and friendly chats about what we’re currently playing).
Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.
September 11
Hauma: A Detective Noir Story (PC)
Tavernacle! (PC)
September 12
Neon White (PS5, NS)
Retail
Somnipathy (PC)
September 13
30XX (NS)
Eternights (PS5, PC, PS4)
[I] Doesn’t Exist (PC, MAC)
The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
MythForce (PC)
Nour: Play With Your Food (PS5, PC, PS4)
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
September 14
The Crew Motorfest (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
Gravity Oddity (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Gunbrella (PC, NS)
Land Above, Sea Below (PC)
Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
(PC version September 19)
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Part One – The Teal Mask
Solace State: Emotional Cyberpunk Stories (PC)
Summum Aeterna (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)
Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix (XSX, PC, NS, XBO)
Ugly (PC, NS, XBO)
Urbo (PC)
September 15
Ad Infinitum (PS5, XSX, PC)
AK-xolotl (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Baten Kaitos 1&2 HD Remaster (NS)
Dune: Spice Wars (PC)
Out of early access!
F1 Manager 23 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)
Retail
