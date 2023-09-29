What Are You Playing This Long Weekend?

Folks, another week down. TGIF.

It’s a long weekend across several states (I am currently enjoying my Friday off as you read this), so there’s a little extra time for gaming on the cards.

This weekend, I’m still ploughing through Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and having a grand old time. It really does feel as though the game as reached Best It’s Ever Going To Be status. If you’ve been waiting for your sign that it’s finally ok to play CP2077, consider this that sign.

I’ve also got a couple of other games I’m diving into this weekend, but I won’t be able to talk about those for a little while yet. I hate the Ooo Embargoed tease, but I’ll let you know more about them when the time comes. I’d also like to try to squeeze in a little time with El Paso, Elsewhere if I’m able.

Beyond that, Emily and I are planning to rest up as much as possible. Bit on next week. We’ll be hitting Melbourne International Games Week hard, covering GCAP, PAX Aus and various events in between all next week. If you’ll be attending the show and you see us wandering the halls, please feel free to say hello! We don’t bite.

But that’s just what we’re up to. How about you? Are you kicking on with Starfield? Checking out El Paso, Elsewhere or Cocoon? Get in the comments and let us know.

That’s a full lid for us this week. Thank you for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.