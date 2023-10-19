Baldur’s Gate 3’s Least Popular Race Is Also Its Most Powerful

Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 contains a variety of fantastical races, some of them cute, others…not. The humanoid BG3 Githyanki race comes in shades of sulfur, with pinched noses and stretched ears, which, tragically, makes it the least popular choice for custom characters. But players on Reddit are noticing that the overlooked group—it includes fan-favorite character, the athletic, crop top-wearing Lae’zel—is incredibly powerful.

“Why are Githyanki so massively OP?” asks a Reddit post with over 8,000 upvotes as of writing. They’re able to “gain proficiency in any skill and change it with a rest,” u/AngryDMoney writes, freely use helpful transportation spell Misty Step after reaching Level 5, triple-jump, and keep a light equipment load with light and medium armor.

“Honestly the movement capabilities alone puts them above every other class,” u/AngryDMoney said.

In BG3’s universe, the Githyanki are survivors, having escaped enslavement to become unforgiving warrior people. Their natural psychic abilities let them move objects with only their concentration, and their instinctive spells allow them to move through the world quickly and undetected. They are no way near as attractive as the most-selected BG3 race—half-elf, which is closely followed by similar-looking sexy races humans and elves—but, my God, are they proud.

“Don’t forget a [there’s] whole bunch of equipment that gives extra stuff just for Githyanki,” said a comment with over 6,000 upvotes, referencing items like the Greatsword that gives Githyanki a psychic damage buff on attacks performed with it. “No other race gets that,” at least not to the same extent.

“They’re basically astral space spartans,” said another popular comment. “The ones that aren’t OP wouldn’t survive the Githyanki lifestyle long enough for you to meet them.”

But through the chorus of Reddit’s Githyanki admirers comes an unpleasant refrain: Githyanki are really ugly, remember?

“While it’s possible to make an attractive female Gith,” one popular comment decreed, “I’ve yet to see a male Gith that doesn’t look like a failed power rangers villain.” Fair enough. But your half-elf’s high cheekbones won’t keep you from getting killed, just remember that.