Don’t Sleep On These Great Steam Halloween Sale Deals

It’s nearly Halloween, so it’s once again time for Valve to throw a big ol’ spooky-themed Steam sale. And this year there are plenty of great deals on new and old games, most of which are scary and perfect to play on Halloween night. Also…

BOO! Did I scare you? Probably not. Let me try again. *Clears throat* We live in a rapidly declining civilization that is being destroyed by powerful corporations and dangerously disruptive technology that will, quicker than most people realize, make it nearly impossible for folks to earn a living and live a comfortable life. Scared? Well, I can’t stop all of that but I can help you save a few bucks for the future with some of the best deals currently available via Steam’s “Scream: The Revenge” Sale.

Check out our list below for some highlights, and don’t wait too long to grab some of these creepy classics, as the Halloween sale ends November 2.

7 Days To Die $US6 – ($US25)

Alan Wake – $US3.75 ($US15)

Batman Arkham Knight – $US4 ($US20)

The Callisto Protocol – $US24 ($US60)

Cult of the Lamb – $US15 ($US25)

Darkest Dungeon – $US5 ($US25)

Days Gone – $US17 ($US50)

Dead By Daylight – $US8 ($US20)

Dead Space remake – $US36 ($US60)

Dredge – $US19 ($US25)

Project Zomboid – $US14 ($US20)

Resident Evil 2 – $US10 ($US40)

Resident Evil 3 – $US10 ($US40)

Resident Evil 7 $US8 ($US20)

Resident Evil 4 & Separate Ways DLC – $US40 ($US60)

Resident Evil Village – $US16 ($US40)

Strange Brigade – $US2.50 ($US50)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series $US12.50 ($US50)

Weird West – $US10 ($US40)

The Quarry – $US15 ($US60)

And good luck to everybody with the robot AI overlords and the fall of humanity and all that. Perhaps share in the comments below any good deals you find on Steam during this Halloween sale to help distract us from the doom and gloom of the future.

