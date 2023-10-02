Good News, PAX Aus Attendees: Friday’s Train Strike Has Been Called Off

Good news everyone — the Melbourne rail workers strike planned for this coming Friday has been called off.

According to The Age, a breakthrough in wage negotiations between Metro Trains and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union led to the strike’s cancellation. The Union announced the strike cancellation late on Monday afternoon.

Rail workers across the city had been poised to walk off the job for several hours on Friday, the first day of PAX Australia 2023. Though only a short strike and outside of peak hours — 10am to 2pm — it would have created no end of drama for punters trying to reach the nation’s biggest gaming event.

According to The Age’s reporting, the union’s notice to members states the new agreement will guarantee 17 per cent pay increases over four years, or 4 per cent annually with a 1 per cent Metro Tunnel “facilitation payment”. That last payment will commence when Melbourne’s new underground rail line is opened in 2025. The new agreement covers drivers, signalling staff, station staff, authorised officers and other ops and admin staff.

A hearty GG’s to the union for getting it done. PAX punters: you may head to the train station on Friday as planned.

Image: iStock, Kokkai Ng