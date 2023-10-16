Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Launch Trailer Teases Symbiote In All Its Glory

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is mere days away, and Insomniac has dropped a launch trailer (weirdly early) ahead of the 20 October release to tide you over – and hoo boy, it’s a juicy one. The trailer comes in at just over a minute of stacked gameplay and in-game cinematics captured on the PS5, and jumps straight back into the story as the symbiote joins the fray.

The highly-anticipated sequel sees the return of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an “exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise,” with the story kicking off nine months after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Peter and Miles’ relationships are put to the test with the appearance of the symbiote – with the trailer showcasing a darker Peter than fans have seen before as he begins to gain symbiote powers. Hats off to the team for the ‘Be Greater Together’ tagline, which of course works fantastically for Peter and Miles as a team, but perhaps just as well for Peter and the symbiote/Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to feature villains including Kraven, Lizard, Sandman, and Venom (of course). The original game teased the introduction of Sandman via a backpack collectible item that contained a vial of sand that Peter thought could possibly contain the villain, and it looks like that just might have come full circle in the upcoming title.

While a lot of the trailer revolves around the ever-growing stakes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we also get a look-in at some of the combat, city traversal (those little spidey bat-wings in the beginning of the trailer get a particular honourable mention), and overall cinematics for the upcoming title – and all I can say is it’s shaping up to be an exciting release day come 20 October, that’s for sure.

If you’ve yet to pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we’ve rounded up the cheapest copies in Australia so you can get your hands on the next big PlayStation 5 title at a bargain come October 20.

Will you be jumping into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on release day?

Lead Image Credit: Sony / Insomniac