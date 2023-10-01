Quantic Dream Assures Star Wars Eclipse, Unlike The Movies, Still Exists

For better or worse, the timeline between a big triple-A game’s reveal and its actual release can often be a long one. Star Wars Eclipse’s debut trailer was shown at the 2021 Game Awards, and in that time, there’s been nary a mention of the future PlayStation exclusive. Given how Star Wars movies have a habit of getting announced and then quietly euthanized (to say nothing of games that have shared a similar fate) , you wouldn’t be wrong in thinking a similar thing happened to Eclipse. But developer Quantic Dream recently affirmed that it’ll see the light of day.

“Can I say it still exists? Because it exists,” said marketing VP Lisa Pendse to IGN at Tokyo Game Show earlier in the week. When asked about an update on the game, she added that Star Wars Eclipse is currently “just not ready. It’s simmering.” Last year, Quantic Dream had to address similar questions about the game being quietly delayed after reports claimed it was having issues with hiring on staffers in the wake of allegations in 2018 of toxicity and harassment against the studio (including its president David Cage specifically). In response to those claims about the delay, Quantic Dream argued that since it “never announced or promised a launch window for the title,” the game was technically never delayed to begin with.

Beyond being set in the still new timeline of the High Republic (set thousands of years prior to the movies and material in that space), Quantic Dream has been quiet on what it wants to do with Star Wars Eclipse. However, Pendse told IGN the game would be without a “Game Over” screen, implying that there’ll be a good amount of characters for players to inhabit throughout the story. Previous works from the studio like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human also feature multiple protagonists, and this sounds like it’s building upon those two games.

“[Star Wars Eclipse] is an action-adventure game that has all of the elements that you would come to expect and want from a Quantic Dream title, which is intricately branching narratives, multiple playable characters,” she explained. “Anyone can die, anything can happen and the story sort of continues so that those signatures are still there. But what we’ve been doing is even more ramping up our expertise in the gameplay arena.”

Whenever Quantic Dream deigns to reveal footage for Eclipse, it does seem as though it’ll be another year or two before it releases. Until then, it’s not like there’s a shortage of Star Wars games to play—Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out now and excellent, and Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws is set to come out in 2024. And somewhere in the mix will be a third Jedi game, a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and surely other titles that are waiting to eventually be revealed.

