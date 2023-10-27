What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks: TGIF.

Another week in the books, and the first week of October that hasn’t involved the Kotaku AU team covering a weeklong event or battling Covid. It’s been a long month, gang. As we do each and every Friday around here, please to be cracking a cold one of your choosing and let us gather round to sort out our weekend plans.

This weekend, I badly need a chill one. To that end, I think I’m going to devote most of it to playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder and not moving very much. I might play a bit of Alan Wake 2 if I can bring myself to part with the cash.

Emily is taking a well-earned long weekend with some of that PAX and SXSW TIL we’ve got built up. She’s got a copy of World of Horror installed and is a very happy goth rn.

And with that, it’s over to you, folks. What’s on for the weekend? Playing something new? Something from the pile of unplayed games hoarded throughout silly season? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

Image: Remedy Entertainment, Kotaku Australia