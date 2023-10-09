Here’s How You Could Go To SXSW Sydney Games Festival On Us

SXSW Sydney Games Festival kicks off in late October, and we’ve got five double-pass wristbands to give away so you can get along to the show!

SXSW Sydney 2023 marks the first time the giant entertainment industry festival has made its way to Australia, and the Games Festival is a significant component in that for developers and fans from Aus and around the world. Maybe you saw the piece we ran on it a little while ago, and all the games that will featured in its supersized indie showcase? This is a pretty major moment for the Australian entertainment industry, and a chance to shine a major international spotlight on some of our best creative works — our games included — and that’s why we want to make sure you get a chance to attend!

We’ve partnered with the SXSW Sydney team to giveaway five double-pass wristbands to the Games Festival! These will get you and a mate access to the Games Festival and all the consumer events it conveys, including the Games Festival Showcase, the Tabletop Festival, the Festival Stage and much more! The total value of this rad-as-hell prize pack is $390 per double pass.

To enter, all you’ve gotta do is jump into the Gleam widget below and tell us, in 50 words or less, which game at the SXSW Sydney 2023 Games Festival Showcase you’re most excited to check out and why! Winners will be selected at random. This competition kicks off on Wednesday, September 23 and wraps up on Wednesday, October 5 at 5pm AEDT. Winners will be notified by email.

Good luck!