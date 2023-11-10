Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Send Cheaters Plummeting To Their Deaths

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is officially out, and Activision has shared details on one of the more fun new additions to the game’s Ricochet anti-cheating initiatives. It’s called Splat. The new system does exactly what it says on the box, randomly cutting cheaters’ parachutes to send them plunging to their deaths “for fun.”

In a new progress report, the devs shared more details on Splat, which is part of Team Ricochet’s goal of “a stronger and faster process to combat cheating” in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on launch. If a cheater is detected after they’ve deployed, the system can also adjust player velocity, “which transforms a bunny hop into a 10,000-foot drop, taking them out instantly.”

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 devs say Splat, like all in-game cheating mitigations, won’t “randomly turn on for a player that isn’t verified to be cheating,” and also won’t activate accidentally or based on player reporting.

One of the aims of Splat, other than absolutely tilting cheaters, is to “minimise their impact privately” and keep them in-game so they can “absorb all the information we can” about both the account and machine used to cheat, in order to bolster future anti-cheat initiatives.

The devs say Splat is just one of “many new tricks” developed to reduce cheating in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and adds to the roster of other systems in place such as Cloaking and Damage shield. “While it’s fun to annoy cheaters that make it into games, our aim is to prevent them from ever getting near a match. Prevention is key to the continued evolution of RICOCHET: Anti-Cheat,” the team says.

Splat isn’t the first anti-cheat system developed to mess with cheaters while also minimising the impact on other players, with other recent developments including flagging cheaters in the killfeed (because who doesn’t love humiliating poor sports?) and fake enemy hallucinations.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now live in Australia as of this afternoon, Splat will get a grand debut. If you hear a high-pitched ringing noise in your area tonight, know it’s likely a cheater careening to the ground on deployment. Revel in schadenfreude.

Lead Image Credit: Activision Blizzard